THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2025

SUMMARY

Dos Bocas Refinery Receives International Award and Disarms Critics

The Olmeca Dos Bocas refinery obtained third place worldwide in infrastructure at the 2025 International Project Management Association (IPMA) Excellence in Projects Award in Germany.

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that the work project initiated by President López Obrador is now operating efficiently and with results, calling it “impressive” and “extraordinary.” She recalled that opponents rejected the proposal at the time because they defended privileges linked to gasoline imports and mega projects such as Texcoco: “Their discourse collapses on its own; they are no longer relevant.”

Mexico Achieves Record Low Poverty

The President reported that 13.5 million people have risen out of poverty, making Mexico the second least unequal country in the Americas. This progress is due to increases in the minimum wage, the government’s well-being programs, and public work projects.

Despite campaigns against the proposed refinery, the people’s awareness underpins a strong transformation movement that today inspires the world.

New Health Routes Guarantee Supply

Alejandro Svarch, head of IMSS-Bienestar program, presented the second stage of the New Health Routes, a network that distributes medicines to 23 states via trucks, small planes, boats, and motorcycles.

With kits of 147 WHO-approved medicines, the goal is to ensure essentials do not run out in 8,342 healthcare centers through 1,132 routes and 9,632 scheduled deliveries.

Progress and Challenges in Medicine Supply

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister of Health, reported that from May to September over 186 million medicinal units were received, with supply levels of close to 100% at IMSS (97%), ISSSTE (97%), and IMSS-Bienestar (92%) clinics. He acknowledged the pending challenge of supplier noncompliance, especially in oncological drugs from companies such as PISA and Zurich Pharma.

Robotic Surgeries Reach Six ISSSTE Hospitals

Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), announced the launching of Da Vinci robotic surgeries in six hospitals: Centro Médico Nacional 20 de Noviembre, Regional Hospitals of Torreón, Saltillo, and León, and 1° de Octubre and López Mateos (both in Mexico City).

The program will start on September 24 with at least 150 oncological and gynecological procedures this year. This technology allows for minimal incisions, less pain, and recovery times up to four times shorter.

IMSS Insures Nationals Abroad

Zoé Robledo, head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported since 2021, some 15,375 Mexican nationals abroad have affiliated to the IMSS in the Independent Workers category, with access to five insurance coverages categories (health, risk, disability, retirement, and childcare). Of the affiliates, 62% are men, 38% women and their average age is 57. The process is online, allowing recovery of weeks paid into the system and access to medical advice by phone.

Ultimatum to Suppliers and IMSS-Bienestar Progress

President Sheinbaum warned that medical supply companies that fail to meet contracts by end of September will be disqualified from future consideration and financially sanctioned.

Measles Booster Shots and Insulin Supply Guaranteed

Minister of Health David Kershenobich announced that second booster doses will be applied to reach 95% vaccination coverage against measles (currently 85%). He noted that outbreaks in Coahuila and the border have been contained, despite resurgence from Texas. He added that insulin supply is guaranteed with monthly deliveries included among 147 essential medicines.

Mexico Investigates Murder of Colombian Musicians

Sheinbaum said that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is investigating the deaths of musicians B-King and Regio Clown found dead in the State of Mexico. She indicated that there is communication with Colombia, and added that the incident will not affect diplomatic relations.

Mexican Government Supports UNAM After Events at CCH Sur

The President expressed her dismay at the events as an alumnus of the campus and said the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) is supporting the UNAM and families. She emphasized that the University must strengthen measures to prevent the entry of weapons onto the campus, with government support to build peaceful environments.