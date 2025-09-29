THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

SUMMARY

La Transformación Advances Tour

President Claudia Sheinbaum has already visited 30 states across the country, reaching nearly half a million people in informational assemblies. She said that this effort is unprecedented: for the first time, a woman president visits all the states to report directly to the people.

The tour will conclude Tuesday in Morelos and will close Sunday at Mexico City’s Zócalo square.

Mexico–U.S. Agreement Against Arms Trafficking

Claudia Sheinbaum announced the creation of a high-level working group with the United States and introduced the “Firewall” mission, a binational policy to curb the illegal entry of firearms into Mexico.

“For the first time, the United States recognizes it must act within its own territory to stop arms trafficking,” she emphasized.

Sheinbaum recalled that for years the United States refused to accept responsibility for arms trafficking and mentioned the failed “Fast and Furious” operation, approved by Felipe Calderón, which ended up strengthening organized crime.

Guaranteed Pharmaceutical Supply at Pemex

The President reported that a program similar to IMSS-Bienestar is being applied to ensure the supply of oncology medicines in Pemex hospitals and clinics. She reported 85% supply coverage thanks to new distribution routes that optimize deliveries.

Strong Support for Rocío Nahle

Sheinbaum Pardo clarified that Veracruz Governor Rocío Nahle is not under investigation. She noted that as Minister of Energy, Nahle significantly reduced fuel import permits following the disorder caused by the 2013 energy reform.

Government Action on Flooding

The atypical storm that caused flooding in Iztapalapa, Tláhuac, Nezahualcóyotl, La Paz, Ecatepec, and Lerma, dropping 75 mm of rainfall in a few hours, was one of the heaviest in decades.

The head of the National Water Commission (Conagua) Efraín Morales reported that brigades have been working since the early hours of the morning with specialized machinery.

Finabien and Fair Prices: Profeco

The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) Iván Escalante reported that Finabien remains the remittance service that pays the most for money transfers from the United States, with a US$400 dollars transfer paying 7,519.37 pesos.

Bienestar: Support in Floods and New Pensions

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montie, reported a census will be conducted in areas affected by the rains in order for authorities to be able to channel direct support.

She highlighted that enrollment in social programs has reached a record 16.3 million beneficiaries nationwide, and announced that two million Women’s Wellbeing Pension cards will be delivered across the country between October and November.

Youth Building the Future: Review and New Openings

Minister of Labor Marath Bolaños reported that since 2019 the program has benefited 3.3 million young people aged 18 to 29 with training, monthly support of 8,480 pesos (US$462), and IMSS insurance.

58% of program beneficiaries are women, and accumulated investment exceeds 150 billion pesos (US$8.18 billion). In 2025 alone, 378,000 youth have signed up.

The School is Ours program: More Schools Supported

The General Director of the School is Ours Program Pamela López reported that in 2025, 25 billion pesos (US$1.36 billion) were allocated to strengthen public schools through Participatory Management Committees.

Corn: Mexico’s Living Heritage

The President emphasized that if genetically modified corn had not been banned in the Constitution, native corn varieties would be at risk of disappearing. She stressed that “protecting native corn is very important” and did not rule out promoting native corn tortilla mills known as tortillerías, following the example of Mexico City’s Head of Government, Clara Brugada.