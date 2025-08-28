THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 28, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress on the Development Hub for Wellbeing

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard reported that the Development Hub for Wellbeing under construction in Huamantla, Tlaxcala, will cover 53 hectares of land and is the most advanced in investment among the 15 planned hubs. Construction will be completed in February 2026 and is expected to generate 6,000 jobs starting that year. Ebrard emphasized that the main goal of these hubs is to reduce inequality through economic growth.

Tlaxcala, first state to begin a Development Hub

Tlaxcala Governor Lorena Cuéllar announced that the state is the first to begin construction of a Development Hub for Wellbeing. It was also reported that six letters of intent are in the land-purchase stage, representing an investment of over US$540 million.

Decree against footwear imports

It was announced that on August 28 the decree suspending the temporary import of finished footwear will be published in the Official Gazette. The measure is due to such imports harming the national industry. With this measure, the entry of finished footwear under temporary clauses will no longer be allowed. The decree is expected to help recover jobs, increase domestic production, and prevent smuggling.

“Very Mexican Friday” initiative introduced

Octavio de la Torre, president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Congress (CONCANACO), presented the Very Mexican Friday initiative, aimed at promoting the consumption of domestic products and services in trusted family-owned businesses. The strategy will begin on September 26, 2025. Every Friday, participating businesses will offer promotions, discounts, and special experiences under the slogan: “Consume what’s ours, celebrate what’s ours, and make it very Mexican. What’s Mexican is the best.” The initiative also seeks to reduce informal commerce and employment.

Importance of the USMCA and record foreign investment

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that the continuity of the USMCA is essential for Mexico, the United States, and Canada, as it has enabled comprehensive development and strengthened regional competitiveness against other economic blocs. She noted that, despite tariffs imposed by the United States, foreign direct investment in Mexico during the first half of 2025 reached the highest level in the country’s history.

Position on the attack against Senator Fernández Noroña

Sheinbaum described the physical attack on Senator Fernández Noroña as a reflection of what the PRIAN represents. She pointed out that while members of the PRI and PAN accuse the government of authoritarianism, their own behavior is reprehensible, comparing them to “the thugs of the past and present.” The President condemned the attack on the Senator and on the colleague who was beaten while on the ground.

Call to the opposition and defense of freedoms

The President questioned why the opposition does not present a national project instead of just attacking the Presidency or the policies of the Fourth Transformation. She reiterated that in Mexico no opponents of the government are persecuted and that the country enjoys freedoms: of expression, protest, and political organization, understood as a tool for social transformation. Sheinbaum stressed that politics must serve so that its promoters remain close to the people and to build a more just country.

Government Report

Finally, the President announced that on Monday, September 1, there will be no morning press conference since at 11:00 a.m. she will deliver her first state of the nation/government report at the National Palace, accompanied by her full cabinet and invited guests.