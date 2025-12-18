THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico Embraces You: Progress Report

The Interior Ministry (SEGOB) reported that in 2025, the Mexico Embraces You program received 145,537 repatriated citizens. The country has 9 attention centers and has provided over 846,000 services to ensure a dignified return for those being repatriated.

Dignified Return and Support for Mexican Nationals

The National Immigration Institute (INAMI) reported that, under instructions from the President, it is attending to returning Mexican nationals with a humanitarian approach. It highlighted progress in the Winter Heroes and Heroines Operation 2025 program and highway monitoring, in coordination with the National Guard and state governments, providing support and protection for fellow citizens.

Strengthened Consular Protection and More Efficient Services

The Foreign Relations Ministry reported that the “Mexico with an M for Migrant” raffle raised 115 million pesos (US$6.39 million). The funds will be allocated to strengthen legal representation, consular protection, visits to detention centers, and humanitarian assistance for Mexican migrants in the United States.

The Consular Attention Protocol guarantees uniform services and reduces waiting times at consulates. In 2025, over 5.3 million paperwork procedures were carried out in the consular network, mostly in the United States, strengthening protection for Mexican nationals.

Secure Remittances and Strong Finances

Sheinbaum emphasized that FINABIEN ensures that remittances arrive complete, secure, and without excessive commission fees. In 2025, over 91,000 FINABIEN Paisano cards were distributed. She pointed out that it is the best option for sending remittances: for US$400, FINABIEN delivers 7,936.30 pesos.

Migrating is Not a Crime

Sheinbaum declared that criminalizing migration is inhumane and does not solve the problem; the solution lies in combating poverty and inequality. She rejected Donald Trump’s statements and emphasized that the United States was built by immigrants, noting that during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration, the migration of Mexicans to that country decreased.

Foreign Policy: No to Intervention

The President said it would be very serious if Mexico were to support any foreign intervention, as this would violate the Constitution. She reiterated that the country does not agree with interventions or interference, independently of President Nicolás Maduro or the Venezuelan government. She added that Mexico will always defend peaceful conflict resolution through UN mechanisms.

Dialogue Prevents Road Blockades

The Mexican government reached agreements with truckers following dialogue roundtables that allowed for a peaceful and constructive exchange, preventing blockades on roads. Minutes of the meetings detailing the commitments adopted were signed and it was reiterated that the Government is attentive to the protesters’ demands. Authorities called for not relaunching the highway blockades and always prioritizing dialogue.