THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 3, 2025

SUMMARY

Boosting Pharmaceutical Self-Sufficiency

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard explained that Mexico needs to increase its technological self-sufficiency, especially in the pharmaceutical sector. He emphasized that the industry represents one of the most promising sectors for growth in the country. He reported that Plan Mexico already has an investment portfolio exceeding US$290 billion.

David Kershenobich, Minister of Health, pointed out that investments from pharmaceutical companies in Mexico are part of the new policy to promote industrial growth and innovation in healthcare, driven by Plan Mexico.

Strategic Pharmaceutical Investments

The pharmaceutical company Kener announced an investment of US$5.18 billion pesos (US$277 million), which will create 800 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs. This investment is aimed at expanding national manufacturing capacity with a plant for injectable medicines, a mixing center, integrated anesthesia services, and new healthcare registrations.

The pharmaceutical company GENBIO will invest 4 billion pesos (US$210 million) in the country, which will create 100 specialized jobs in biotechnology, engineering, and pharmaceutical processes. This investment will establish and operate the first plasma fractionation plant in Latin America, producing albumin, immunoglobulins, and coagulation factors, ending more than 20 years of dependency on imported products.

The Nelpharma Group will invest 800 million pesos (US$42.89 million), creating 110 direct jobs and 310 indirect jobs. The goal is to build infrastructure and develop biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology drugs, and vaccines.

Neolsym will invest 500 million pesos (US$29.81 million), generating 120 direct jobs and 400 indirect jobs. This investment will be earmarked for the development of infrastructure for the national production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, aimed at improving access to medicines and strengthening health security.

Health Sovereignty and National Production

The Minister of Health emphasized that the laboratories announcing investments seek to export their products, in addition to supplying the domestic market. He stressed that producing medicines in Mexico ensures faster and more effective access to treatments.

Kershenobich also reported that, for the first time, the flu vaccine used during this past winter season was produced in Mexico, allowing the entire population to be vaccinated on time.

Recovery of the National Pharmaceutical Industry

President Claudia Sheinbaum recalled that the participation of the pharmaceutical industry in Mexico declined starting in the Felipe Calderón administration, when the Healthcare Law was modified to remove the requirement for government suppliers to have production plants in the country. This led to growing dependency on imported medicines.

Clarification on Reforms and Rights

Sheinbaum reiterated that it is not true that the laws passed in the Mexican Congress grant the State the authority to monitor people outside of the constitutional framework. She clarified that, for a judge to issue a surveillance order, evidence must be included in an investigation file prepared by the state or Federal Attorney General’s Office. She noted that this issue has been politically exploited, regardless of the actual content of the legislation.

Sheinbaum Responds to U.S. Allegations Regarding Organized Crime

The President questioned Washington’s stance of labeling organized crime groups in Mexico as terrorist organizations. She noted that the Mexican government captured and extradited drug cartel kingpin Ovidio Guzmán in an operation in which soldiers lost their lives, as proof of its commitment to combating crime.

She emphasized that Mexico does not defend any suspect, fights organized crime, and called on U.S. authorities to improve coordination and information exchange with the Federal Attorney General’s Office.