THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MARCH 13, 2025

SUMMARY

Trade agreement with the United States

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard noted that without the intervention of President Claudia Sheinbaum in the negotiations with Donald Trump, all Mexican exports would be paying a 25% tariff. He also said Mexico will fare better than others in this panorama.

It was explained that the U.S. government has imposed a global tariff on steel and aluminum. Therefore, consultations will be held with Mexican industries linked to these sectors to define strategies to protect companies and enable a review of these tariffs.

Ebrard explained that the goal is for Mexico to have better conditions than any other country, given its high level of economic integration with the United States. He also stressed that the negotiation strategy with the U.S. government is based on firmness and being level headed, which is providing positive results.

The President emphasized the importance of maintaining the trade agreement to strengthen North America’s competitiveness vis-à-vis the rest of the world. She also reiterated that the Mexican government has a strategy to face the different scenarios derived from the tariffs imposed by the United States.

Foreign and domestic investment

Ebrard reported that the investment portfolio has exceeded US$220 billion for the rest of the current administration and is expected to continue increasing. He emphasized that 60% of these investments are domestic and 40% foreign.

Pablo Moreno, Mabe’s General Director of Corporate Affairs, announced that between 2025 and 2027, the company will invest US$668 million in Mexico. This investment will strengthen the country’s economy, generating opportunities, and consolidating domestic supply.

Simplification of paperwork procedures

José Merino, head of the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency, reported on the progress made in the simplification of paperwork procedures. The number of federal paperwork procedures has been reduced from 342 to 151, a 56 % reduction.

Among the eliminated or simplified paperwork procedures are:

– Witnesses for registering deaths and gender identity recognition.

– Hand-drawn diagrams for water concessions.

– Photographs of graves for extemporaneous death certificates.

– Reduction of requirements for registering births or dual nationality (from 9 to 3).

– Reduction of requirements for issuing passports (from 7 to 3).

The President noted that today the first stage of the simplification and digitalization of paperwork procedures was published in the Official Gazette (DOF). This will allow the government to be more efficient, less bureaucratic, and contribute to eradicating corruption.

Mexico has the second lowest unemployment rate in the OECD

The President noted that Mexico has the second lowest unemployment rate in the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), thanks to an economic model that promotes the domestic market, foreign direct investment, and the reactivation of public investment. She emphasized that this has been achieved despite tariff measures and the effects of the pandemic.

Situation in Teocaltiche, Jalisco

Sheinbaum said, in relation to the discovery a clandestine crematorium in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, that it is key to clarify who is responsible based on information and investigation. She stressed that both the actions of the authorities and the involvement of criminal groups must be considered, reiterating that this is not a political issue.