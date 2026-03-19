THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026

SUMMARY

Wellbeing without borders: rights and comprehensive support for migrants

The Mexican government is strengthening assistance and care for Mexicans abroad. More than 19,500 Mexicans living outside the country now have social security and healthcare in Mexico, while the “Infonavit sin Fronteras” program allows affiliates to pay for housing from the United States. Finabien facilitates remittances with 132,827 active cards, with US$37.7 million transferred thus far. Meanwhile, the “México te abraza” program has handled 189,830 repatriations, providing services, food, medical care, and incorporation into government wellbeing programs.

Migrants: economic powerhouse against opposition that discredits them

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that Mexicans in the United States are key to its economy. She denounced a “migrant congressional deputy” from the National Action Party (PAN) for attending a meeting where he spoke negatively of Mexico and migrants. Sheinbaum questioned how someone who acts against their own people can represent the country, although she made it clear they do not represent the Mexican people.

USMCA: zero tariffs and shared benefits

The President explained that Mexico will seek to recover the zero-tariff policy and emphasized that the USMCA also benefits the United States, as each job in Mexico generates employment there as well. Sheinbaum also noted that most of the 54 disputes involving the treaty have already been resolved and that 46% of electric energy is open to private investment.

PRIAN: oil surpluses without development

The President pointed out that PRIAN consolidated itself since the time of the Salinas administration with the PAN’s support and recalled that Zedillo handed power to the PAN in agreement with Washington.

The President pointed out that that under the Fox and Calderón administrations there were billions of dollars in oil surpluses, enough for up to three refineries such as Dos Bocas to be built, but hat this did not translate into infrastructure, instead becoming symbols of corruption such as the costly Estela de Luz monument in Mexico City.