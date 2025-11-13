THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2025

SUMMARY

Post-Flood Reconstruction: Direct Support and Results

The Mexican government has provided assistance to 119 municipalities affected by the October 9 torrential rains and flooding, deploying 960 brigades and 4,804 relief workers. A total of 104,417 homes and 347,919 people were surveyed, including 20,486 Indigenous residents. Veracruz, the most affected state, received over 2,386 aid packages; San Luis Potosí delivered 50,000 food supplies, and repaired 6,600 homes.

“Corn Is the Root”: Toward a New Community-Based Agri-Food System

The National Native Corn Program places corn — the roots and identity of the country — at the heart of a strategy to strengthen food sovereignty. In eight regions, the program will assist 677,000 growers, with a goal of reaching 1.5 million by 2030, increasing productivity by up to 50%. The program’s core is the milpateca system, based on collectively owned machinery, improved seeds, and technical support. It promotes value-added production and protects native corn cultivation, ensuring self-consumption and better prices for surpluses.

Federal Government Exposes “Generation Z March” as a Right-Wing Political Operation

An analysis presented by the government found that the November 15 “Generation Z March”, promoted as a youth-led spontaneous protest, is not organic but rather is driven by right-wing parties, businessmen such as Ricardo Salinas Pliego, and foreign-linked digital networks. The study identified 179 synchronized accounts and over 20 digital communities that abruptly shifted topics to promote the march. Many of them are linked to Latin American right-wing causes and initiatives promoted by business magnate and opposition leader Claudio X. González.

There have been internal discrepancies, such as that of Iván Mero, that have exposed the artificial nature of the movement. The government said that while protest will be respected, people deserve to know who finances a march falsely presented as nonpartisan event. What is, in fact, involved is an orchestrated campaign designed to manipulate young people’s concerns and turn them into a tool of political opposition.

Sheinbaum Calls on CNTE to Maintain Dialogue and Reject Violence

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the dissident teachers’ movement organized around the National Teachers Coordinating Committee (CNTE) to keep a dialogue open and questioned the use of violence when permanent channels of communication exist.

Sheinbaum reminded the teachers that several demands are already in the process of being resolved. She said that while repealing the ISSSTE law is not currently viable, the Pension Fund is in place and alternatives are being explored. The President reiterated that there will be no imposition in the Educational Reform — all discussions will start from the grassroots up.

Over 90 Million Pesos Traced to Fake Accounts Promoting “Generation Z”

The government reported that over 90 million pesos (US$4-93 million) have been used to purchase bots and fake accounts boosting the “Generation Z” march, with the goal of escalating it into a confrontation. Young people were urged not to allow themselves to be manipulated and to question who funds this artificial campaign.

Salinas Case Must Be Resolved by Law, Not Politics

The President said she will await the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Ricardo Salinas case, a years-long legal dispute that has been subject to multiple injunctions. Sheinbaum criticized the business magnate’s “victimization” narrative and stated that everything is proceeding according to the law. She noted that Grupo Salinas has politicized the issue and reiterated that judges must act independently and serve the people’s interest.

Sheinbaum: Attacks Are Financed, but Strength Lies in the People

The President denounced a bot-driven digital campaign following the murder of Uruapan, Michoacán mayor Carlos Manzo, saying it exceeded even the level of online aggression once directed at AMLO. Sheinbaum pointed out that while the government was helping 104,000 families, an online offensive was launched against her administration and the Fourth Transformation (4T). She explained that her strength comes from the people, and her principles — “not to steal, not to lie, not to betray” — remain firm. Sheinbaum also emphasized the misogynistic tone of many of the attacks and reaffirmed that she will continue informing the population via the morning press conference, known as the mañanera, to expose those behind these campaigns.

Recalling Calderón Is Necessary to Understand the Far Right

President Sheinbaum responded to those who say people should “stop talking” about Felipe Calderón, asserting that historical memory is essential — both concerning the 19th century, when conservatives sought European rule and liberals achieved Mexico’s second independence, and recent history.

She explained that many young people were children during Calderón’s presidency and did not experience its consequences firsthand, making it essential to recall what the country went through and why certain groups now oppose the transformation project.