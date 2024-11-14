THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2004

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2004 14 de noviembre, 202414 de noviembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Peña Merino explains objectives of the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications AgencyJosé Antonio Peña Merino, head of the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency, explained that its goal is to unify the federal government’s capabilities for their best use. He provided details on the points that will guide the agency’s work, among them are: that what exists in person can exist in digital format; to reduce the regulatory burden on individuals and companies to a minimum; to generate savings; to promote zero corruption; and to establish public systems that communicate with each other.It was reported that the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency will have the following main areas: cybersecurity enablers, digital infrastructure, digital simplification law, and software manufacturing. It was also reported that tools such as the Llave MX and the National Public Technology Center will be implemented, as well as citizen solutions services and customer attention.Peña Merino explained that the Simplification and Digitalization Law seeks to reduce paperwork procedures, requirements, and response times; eliminate barriers to social well-being and economic prosperity; standardize processes and requirements; promote digitalization; and establish a single catalog of procedures and a centralized web page.The President explained that the Llave MX application will allow users to carry out various procedures online. She also emphasized that with the creation of the Digital and Telecommunications Agency, progress will be made in the country’s technological development. Sheinbaum presents renewal of PACIC 2034-2025 with price reduction on basic basketPresident Claudia Sheinbaum presented the renewal of the Package against Inflation and the High Cost of Living (PACIC), which will reduce the price of 24 products of the basic food basket from 1,039 to 910 pesos (US$91.17 to US$79.85). Sheinbaum questions contradictions of Ambassador Ken SalazarPresident Sheinbaum pointed out that US Ambassador Ken Salazar “has a different opinion from one day to the next” concerning the “Hugs, not bullets” strategy to fight crime. She reaffirmed that Mexico is a sovereign country and that its relationship with the United States is one of coordination, not subordination. President criticizes INE’s budget request for 2025Sheinbaum questioned the budget requested by the National Electoral Institute (INE) for 2025, explaining that it is higher than that for the 2024 elections. She argued that the judiciary election does not require public financing for campaigns, as in the case of general elections, so spending should be lower. She noted that the focus should be on reducing the deficit and that elections can be held without spending so much money. Sheinbaum appoints Gabriela Cuevas to coordinate World Cup 2026 detailsThe President announced the honorary appointment of Gabriela Cuevas as representative to various institutions to be in charge, along with the Ministry of Tourism, of issues related to the 2026 World Cup. Sheinbaum announces upcoming meeting with parents of the 43 disappeared Ayotzinapa studentsPresident Sheinbaum announced that she will soon meet with the parents of the 43 disappeared Ayotzinapa teacher training college students. She indicated that the date is being coordinated with Deputy Minister Arturo Medina and emphasized the importance of discussing first with the families to strengthen the investigation into the case. Sheinbaum defends Rosario Piedra and asks for respect following her reelection to the CNDHPresident Claudia Sheinbaum defended the re-election of Rosario Piedra Ibarra as president of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) and called for respect in response to criticism that her appointment was decided “from Palenque”, a reference where ex-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s is currently living. Sheinbaum highlighted Piedra’s commitment to human rights and explained that “because of her personal history, for having a brother who was disappeared at the time where there was repression by the State and the forced disappearance came from the State, (Piedra) represents that generation and that history that they want to hide, they want to hide the forced disappearances of the past or that time of repression by the State.” Navegación de entradas Anterior No es justificable presupuesto de 39 mil millones para el INE: Sheinbaum