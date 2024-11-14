Soberanía 34: Mexico Is A Free, Independent, Sovereign Country

What does Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections mean for the Mexico-US bilateral relationship? President Claudia Sheinbaum has her answer. In this week’s episode, co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth look at the implications of another Trump presidency for Mexico, as well as the groveling response by the Mexican opposition. Plus a discussion on lessons from Mexico as people finally turn their gaze south to try to discover what policies are working to win more support for Morena. As well as a look at the new (corruption-stained) leader of the National Action Party and Mexico’s efforts to bring about food sovereignty.

