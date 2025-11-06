THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2025

SUMMARY

Comprehensive actions against sexual abuse: reporting, prevention, and justice

The Comprehensive Plan Against Sexual Abuse was presented to classify this crime as serious and speed up reporting through the 079 hotline, legislative harmonization, and training for authorities. 25 million Women’s Rights Booklets have been distributed, and the national campaign will be launched on November 25.

Guidelines are already in place to prevent abuse and sexual violence in schools, with protocols across all 32 states and gender-perspective content included in curricula.

Strengthened healthcare and increased budget

President Sheinbaum said that there are no cuts to the healthcare sector. In fact, the budget is being increased, even though the change in the presentation of data could create confusion. She emphasized that IMSS-Bienestar is reinforcing primary care through opening more clinics, Health Routes, and timely delivery of pharmaceuticals.

Agreement to secure the best corn price for producers

The Mexican government announced an agreement to guarantee the best price for corn through collaboration between flour companies, state governments, and the federal government. It also reaffirmed support for producers through three programs: Production for Wellbeing, free Pemex fertilizer, and Sowing Life.

Flight reduction due to U.S. government shutdown

Sheinbaum clarified that the decrease in flights from the United States is due to the temporary U.S. government shutdown, not a measure against Mexico. She reported that a bilateral meeting will be held next week to resolve logistical adjustments, including cargo arriving at the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

Buen Fin app with verified deals

The Buen Fin 2025 discount sales campaign will take place from November 13–17, with over 200,000 businesses participating and with an estimated economic impact of 200 billion pesos (US$10.77 billion). There will be an official app, a commemorative bill, and a SAT raffle for 500 million pesos (US$26.93 million).

The Confederation of the National Chambers of Commerce (CONCANACO) reported that the #ViernesMuyMexicano campaign already includes 25,000 registered businesses, and 100,000 decals will be distributed to include more stores in the program.

Saberes MX: free knowledge and university renewal

The President announced that on Tuesday, Saberes MX will be launched. It is a platform through which public universities will offer free, certified courses for the public, ranging from mathematics to artificial intelligence. She also noted that universities must ensure renewal and transparency in their internal processes, always keeping young people at the center of their efforts.

Sovereign Mexico: dialogue without interference

Sheinbaum declared that the United States will not intervene in Mexico. She stated that the Mexican people reject any foreign interference and that the bilateral relationship is based on cooperation and dialogue, not intervention. She reiterated that Mexico is a free and sovereign nation, and that in the face of any threat, the country responds with unity and national dignity.

Security results and continuity in strategy

The President announced that on Tuesday a public security report will be presented showing a downward trend in homicides. Following the assassination of the mayor of Uruapan, she affirmed that the current strategy will be maintained and strengthened, especially through the Michoacán Plan.

Mexico–France meeting: culture, economy, and innovation

Sheinbaum will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to the National Palace tomorrow. They will address three topics: returning the Azcatitlan and Borbonicus codices to Mexico, economic and trade relations — including the 2026 agreement with the European Union — and cooperation in science, culture, and innovation.