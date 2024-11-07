THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2024

“El Bachetón” highway repair program underway

Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation Jesús Esteba reported that the El Bachetón highway repair program began the first week of November and will continue until February 2025. This program includes filling in potholes and mapping the entire federal toll-free highway network, which comprises 44,574 kilometers, as well as repaving 631 kilometers of highways.

National Railroad Worker’s Day

Railroad Worker’s Day is commemorated the memory of Jesús García Corona, the first Mexican railway engineer who gave his life to save the town of Nacozari, in Sonora.

Women in history

Nohemí Juárez, Deputy Minister of Basic Education, presented the Women in History section, in which Nellie Campobello, who promoted dance in Mexico and wrote several books about the Mexican Revolution, was commemorated.

The President explained that this section aims to reach schools to promote knowledge of these historical figures through different initiatives.

President congratulates Trump and anticipates cordial dialogue

The President reported that today at 9:30 a.m. she will have a conference call with President-Elect Donald Trump to congratulate him and strengthen the relationship between the two countries. Although the call will involve a cordial greeting, she expressed her intention to discuss the broad bilateral agenda in the future, topics for which she has already sent a formal letter.

President criticizes PAN’s request and charges inconsistency in its position.

The President questioned PAN leader Marko Cortés’ request to ask Trump to consider characterizing drug trafficking as terrorism. “I don’t know whether to say that he is making a fool of himself or to call him a traitor to his country,” she remarked. In addition, Sheinbaum criticized the PAN’s stance regarding social programs, recalling that in the campaign they supported them, but now their congressional deputies vote against them. “Is this how they think they are going to recover their position in society?” she asked. The President also questioned business leader and opposition figure Claudio X. González’s position in criticizing and then supporting the judicial system, recalling that the people are empowered and that these actions will harm the PAN.

Sheinbaum announces plan to promote patents and industrial development in Mexico

The President announced a plan to strengthen technological innovation and patent production in Mexico. This project involves the Ministry of Science, Humanities, Technology, and Innovation, the National Institute of Mexico and other educational institutions with expertise in aviation, health-care, and the arts. The goal is to link academic institutions with companies to foster industrial development, reduce imports, and strengthen the Well-Being Poles. In the medium term, this project is expected to generate jobs, improve wages, and strengthen the country’s economy.

Justice plans for indigenous peoples and communities

Sheinbaum reported that all justice plans for indigenous peoples and communities are being reviewed. These plans will have a special focus on indigenous women. In addition, she stressed the importance of further concretizing the constitutional reform to guarantee full rights to indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities.