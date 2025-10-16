THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2025

SUMMARY

Road and bridge repairs advance following torrential rains and flooding

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transport (SICT) reported 108 communities affected and 100 isolated due to the rains and flooding. The SICT is attending to 461 such situations with 368 machines, 685 workers, and 42 helicopters. The Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) and the Navy are also participating with 323 machines and 4,756 personnel.

• Hidalgo — 28 affected municipalities and 84 isolated communities.

• Puebla — 23 affected municipalities and 21 isolated communities.

• Querétaro — 8 affected municipalities and 10 isolated communities.

• San Luis Potosí — 12 affected municipalities and no isolated communities.

• Veracruz — 37 affected municipalities and 45 isolated communities.

821 schools affected; all insured by Agroasemex

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) reported that 821 schools in Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Veracruz were damaged, with some areas temporarily suspending classes

All educational infrastructure is insured by Agroasemex, and education officials are inspecting schools to assess damage and activate insurance to cover full or partial repairs.

93% of electric power restored in the five affected states

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that 93% of affected users have had their electric power restored.

In Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, and Veracruz, damage was reported in substations, poles, transformers, and wiring, all of which are being repaired. In addition, 13,000 free CFE SIM cards were distributed to ensure connectivity and internet access in still-affected communities.

26,311 homes registered in Servants of the Nation census

The census continues house by house in Hidalgo, Querétaro, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, and Veracruz. Coordination meetings are held every night at 7 PM to speed up support and reconstruction.

70 dead and 72 missing

Authorities continue the search for missing victims and support for families. Information will be updated as rescue and location efforts advance.

“FONDEN was a bureaucratic and corrupt scheme,” Sheinbaum says

President Sheinbaum dismissed claims that that the now-defunct Natural Disaster Fund (FONDEN) was an effective tool for responding to such calamities. She said it was a bureaucratic and corrupt mechanism where emergency declarations were even fabricated for electoral purposes.

She stressed that today there are resources, coordination, and direct support to the affected population, with house-to-house censuses, Agroasemex evaluating schools for insurance payments for repairs, the CFE restoring service, and joint work by institutions and volunteers.

“There is government, aid, and an organized people; this did not exist before,” she emphasized.

“There are only two projects: to continue with the Transformation or return to corruption”

The President noted that both the PRI and PAN governed alike under neoliberal models and with corruption as a common denominator. She recalled that in 2018 the people chose true change with the Fourth Transformation, in which support is universal and given without distinctions.

In response to reports of a possible alliance between the PAN and the Citizens’ Movement, Sheinbaum warned they represent the same project: privilege versus a government of and for the people.

Amparo Law reform strengthens justice without limiting rights

General coordinator of Presidential Policy and Government Arturo Zaldívar denounced a disinformation campaign aiming at portraying the reform as regressive. He explained that citizens’ rights are not restricted; rather, the process involving protective injunctions known as amparos will be modernized to make then faster, digital, and closer to the people, while preventing abuses related to money laundering-related suspensions of bank accounts.

“The Amparo Law will continue to be a source of pride for Mexico,” he affirmed.

Soft drink industry agrees to reduce sugar in soft drinks

Sheinbaum indicated that Minister of Health Secretary David Kershenobich and legislators from the Chamber of Deputies will hold a press conference to announce an agreement reached with the soft drink industry, including short-term reductions in sugar content.

Sheinbaum reported that the agreement was reached last night, most of the proposed IEPS excise tax will remain, and she acknowledged the industry’s willingness to move forward in favor of Mexicans’ health.