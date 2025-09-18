THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2025

SUMMARY

The 4T Brings the Trains Back to Life

Andrés Lajous, head of the Rail Transportation Regulatory Agency, reported that the Querétaro–Irapuato line, stretching 107.8 km, will benefit over two million people and generate more than 9,000 jobs. President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration, 1,500 km of freight and passenger train lines were constructed. Now, under her government, progress is being made on projects such as the Mexico City–Nuevo Laredo, México City–Pachuca train lines and the railway line to the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), with a major budget outlay to continue connecting the country via passenger train and cargo freight service.

The President recalled that it was neoliberalism that ended passenger train service when Ernesto Zedillo privatized the railway system and later worked for one of the benefiting companies.

Letter from López Beltrán and Slander Campaign

Sheinbaum clarified that Andrés Manuel López Beltrán denied having filed injunctions, and even the lawyer who was reported to have filed the requests confirmed that he did no such thing. She emphasized that President López Obrador’s sons do not appear in the fuel smuggling case files.

Sheinbaum charged that this is a slander campaign against the Fourth Transformation, against the former President and his family, and warned that it is important to know who filed these injunction requests and for what purpose.

Hernán Bermúdez Case: No Impunity and No Staged Scenarios

The President reported that no extradition proceedings took place because former Tabasco Security Secretary Hernán Bermúdez entered Paraguay illegally, committed crimes, and was expelled from the country. She denied reports that Minister of Security and Citizen Protection García Harfuch pursued Bermúdez and clarified that the stopover in Colombia was only for technical purposes.

Sheinbaum recalled that Bermúdez’s removal was requested by then President López Obrador and then Minister of the Interior Adán Augusto and emphasized that “… it now turns out that Loret de Mola is the main investigator when he still hasn’t explained his staged simulations.”

Injunction for Justice, Not Abuse

Sheinbaum said that the reform to the Amparo Law preserves it as a constitutional right but seeks to prevent its misuse and streamline processes. She explained that four laws were submitted with this goal in mind and that Senator Ernestina Godoy and former Supreme Court Justice and member of the President’s team Arturo Zaldívar will provide more details.

Unity in the USMCA and Ties with Canada

The President affirmed that Mexico, the United States, and Canada agree on maintaining the USMCA and that the dialogue roundtables announced by Washington will strengthen the treaty’s review without confrontations.

She added that the upcoming visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to reinforce bilateral relations in trade, investment, education, renewable energy, and health.

Mexico and the US Strengthen Cooperation Against Money Laundering

Sheinbaum reported that the visit of the US Undersecretary to Mexico is part of the understanding on security, aimed at strengthening joint investigations against money laundering in coordination with the Ministry of Finance.

Remembering the 2006 Fraud

Sheinbaum emphasized that it would be important for Luis Carlos Ugalde, former advisor to the National Electoral Institute (INE) to explain why in 2006 it refused citizens’ demands for a “vote by vote, polling station by polling station” recount. She recalled that evidence of fraud was presented and that the Electoral Tribunal ultimately refused order the recount, consummating the fraud.

She said it is necessary for young people to know what occurred: neoliberalism was imposed through frauds, and for that reason, Felipe Calderón was characterized as a “bogus president.”