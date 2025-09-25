THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2025

SUMMARY

Cloud HQ Investment in Querétaro

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard announced that Cloud HQ will invest US$4.8 billion in Querétaro to build a data center with six facilities dedicated to artificial intelligence. He noted that the project will be very low in water consumption.

Keith Patrick, Chief Operating Officer of Cloud HQ, reported that the complex will cover 52 hectares, with an initial investment before development of US$250 million. It will lead to the creation of 7,200 highly specialized jobs.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that launching investments in data centers is important for Mexico because it provides domestic capacity for processing information related to artificial intelligence and, in general, information technologies. In addition, it opens new investment opportunities for the country.

It was noted that Cloud HQ is already working with the Federal Electricity Commission and the National Energy Control Center to guarantee electricity supply for the data center in Querétaro. Furthermore, there is a six-year growth plan for 26,000 MW, of which at least 35% will come from renewable energies.

Review of the IMMEX Program

Ebrard reported that there is an ongoing registration and evaluation of each IMMEX company (Manufacturing Industry, Maquiladora, and Export Services), due to detected cases of falsification and abuse in the program. He pointed out that some companies mislead authorities by importing products supposedly for export, while in reality this is not the case.

Pharmaceutical Supply

The President reported that medicines are arriving at both healthcare centers and hospitals. She explained that shortages are due to non-compliance by some supplier companies. She noted that supply on a national level already exceeds 90%.

Questions about Ricardo Salinas

Sheinbaum raised a series of questions about Ricardo Salinas’s background:

Why is there no investigation into how he bought the television company?

How much did he benefit from the Bank Savings Protection Fund (Fobaproa)?

Who sued him to return the money for the purchase of the television company?

How does he control ADN40?

Banamex Case

The President felt it is positive that Banamex returns to the hands of a Mexican businessperson, in a legal transaction that is already 25% underway. She described this as very good news for the country.

Requested Extraditions

The President reported that the Mexican Government has sent several letters to its Israeli counterpart requesting the extradition of Tomás Zerón, wanted in connection with the disappearance of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students. She also mentioned that two additional extradition requests have been submitted to the United States through the Department of State.

Popularity of the President

Sheinbaum reported that she maintains a high level of popular approval because she has not broken with the principles of the Fourth Transformation and there is continuity in the national project. She emphasized that the population perceives that things are going well in the country and that Mexico will continue to progress.