THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, APRIL 29, 2025

SUMMARY

Epidemiological update: measles and whooping cough in Mexico

Minister of Health David Kershenobich reported that up to week 16 of 2025, there have been 583 confirmed cases of measles in nine states, mainly among those with no previous vaccination history. In addition, 809 cases of whooping cough have been detected, concentrated in CDMX, Nuevo León, and Chihuahua, with 48 deaths in children under one year of age. Vaccination plans have been reinforced.

National Vaccination Week 2025 progresses

Ramiro López Elizalde, Deputy Minister of Health Policies and Population Wellbeing, reported that National Vaccination Week 2025 is taking place from April 26 to May 1. Twelve types of vaccines will be applied free of charge to children, adolescents, adults, and pregnant women. As of April 28, some 566,753 doses have been administered, with 31% of the goal achieved.

ISSSTE extends workday to improve health services

Martí Batres, Director General of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), reported that 17,204 healthcare workers voluntarily extended their work day from 6 to 8 hours. This measure, involving an annual investment of almost 2.11 billion pesos (US$107.56 million), will improve the workers’ salaries, reduce waiting times, increase the number of surgeries performed, and strengthen medical services.

New IMSS-Bienestar Health Unit Inaugurated in Mitla, Oaxaca

Alex Svarch, head of IMSS-Bienestar, announced the inauguration of a new unit in San Pablo Villa de Mitla that will serve more than 14,500 residents. The center has consultation rooms, a laboratory, an operating room, and dental and psychological attention areas. It is part of a network of more than 900 healthcare centers in Oaxaca.

Progress made in the purchase of medicines; pharmaceutical companies sanctioned

President Claudia Sheinbaum reminded the public that this Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. the First National Drill 2025 will take place.

Deputy Minister of Health Eduardo Clark reported that 435 million medicines and supplies have been received, with 331 million more on their way. This week, 1,139 medication keys are being replenished through an administrative review process.

Minister of Good Government and Anticorruption Raquel Buenrostro reported that the company Biomedics has been disqualified from bidding for falsification of documents and 16 open investigations are underway against pharmaceutical companies.

President announces review of Fobaproa and responds to opposition attacks

Sheinbaum announced that there will be daily information on the Bank Savings Protection Fund (Fobaproa): what it was, how much the public is still paying, and who benefited from the program. She charged that those who were responsible for poverty and economic crises now accuse the government of authoritarianism. She also announced the review of Zedillo’s lifetime pension and requested information from the Banco de México.

Mexico guarantees water delivery to the United States without compromising human rights

The President reported that a viable water delivery plan was agreed on with the U.S. government, prioritizing human rights and taking the drought into account. She also mentioned a bilateral agreement to control the screwworm.

President calls for proactive campaigns in Veracruz

The President called for civility in the municipal election campaigns in Veracruz, urging them to be proactive and not centered on attacks. Sheinbaum clarified that she is not getting involved in the election, but considered it important to promote a high level of debate.

Pharmaceutical bidding is moving forward and a surprise for children is announced

Sheinbaum explained that the bidding for government pharmaceutical purchases is being carried out individually with a reverse auction for greater agility, transparency, and better prices. She also announced that tomorrow, Children’s Day, there will be a special surprise for children.