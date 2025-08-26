THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025

Mexico to build first solar-thermal power plants in Baja California Sur

Minister of Energy Luz Elena González announced that as part of the 2025–2030 National Electricity System Expansion Plan, the first two solar-thermal plants with storage will be built in Baja California Sur, with an investment of US$800 million. The project aims to boost electricity supply in the state and accelerate the energy transition to reach the legal goal of 35% clean generation by 2030.

Solar-thermal plants in BCS to reinforce self-sufficiency and energy sovereignty

Deputy Minister for Planning and Energy Transition Jorge Islas Samperio presented the solar-thermal plant projects in Baja California Sur, which incorporate firm-capacity, non-intermittent technology. With these two plants, the region’s self-sufficiency and energy sovereignty will be strengthened. Worldwide, installed capacity with this technology reaches 1,400 MW.

CFE announces solar-thermal plant to meet demand in Baja California Sur

The head of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) Emilia Calleja reported that as part of Plan Mexico 2025–2030, a solar-thermal plant with two 50 MW units will be installed in Baja California Sur. The plant seeks to cover the state’s growing tourism, urban, and industrial demand. The project will require between 240 and 480 hectares of land, take 48 months to build, and involves an estimated investment of U$400 million per 50 MW.

Sheinbaum expands Health Routes to IMSS-Bienestar hospitals

President Sheinbaum announced that, following the massive distribution of medicines and supplies from August 18 to 24 to healthcare centers, the Health Routes program will also be extended to IMSS-Bienestar hospitals. The aim is to reinforce supply and guarantee free medical care for the population.

U.S. places García Luna at the level of El Chapo and El Mayo

Following Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada’s guilty plea, the President recalled that the U.S. Attorney General acknowledged cooperation with Mexico in reducing crime and combating organized crime. She also noted that the DEA director stated that “we have taken down three major drug traffickers: García Luna, El Chapo, and El Mayo.”, in the process putting Calderón’s former security minister on the same level as the top drug lords.

Sheinbaum questions Marea Rosa: “They built on lies, now they want a party”

The President stated that the opposition Marea Rosa demonstrations were based on the lie that the National Electoral Institute (INE) would be eliminated. Now, she said, its leaders —including former INE board members such as Lorenzo Córdova and right-wing figures— are seeking to form the “Somos México” party.

Sheinbaum stressed that while they have the right to form a party, it is striking that they no longer feel represented by the PAN, PRI, or MC. She questioned why they offer no proposals beyond defending proportional representation and the idea that Mexico is an authoritarian state, “when Mexico is not authoritarian.” The President also recalled that many of these figures have been involved in electoral fraud and that since 2000 the term PRIAN has been used to describe their alliance of interests.

Mexico to send Washington security stats for Mexico City

Sheinbaum reported that she has asked the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Participation (SSCP) to provide data on crime in the Mexican capital to White House adviser Stephen Miller. She noted that from 2018 to date, homicides have fallen by nearly 60%, stressing it is important that the U.S. be aware of the real progress that has been registered. “Yes, there are issues to address, but (the situation) is not like he imagines,” she explained.

The 4T guarantees well-being and poverty reduction

Sheinbaum responded to statements from France and Germany that spoke of a collapse of the welfare state in Mexico, asserting the opposite: “The people of Mexico have rights, and these can only be fulfilled when healthcare and education are provided by the State—that is our vision.”

She noted that neoliberal privatization created inequality, while the 4T is advancing the strengthening of ISSSTE, IMSS, and IMSS-Bienestar toward a single public healthcare system. She emphasized that reducing inequality and poverty is possible because wellbeing resources come from funds obtained from the eradication of corruption.