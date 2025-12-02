THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2025

SUMMARY

Healthcare that arrives and stays: the new stage of Well-Being

The Mexican government reported that the House-to-House Healthcare program has already conducted more than 8.8 million medical visits for senior citizens, and that prescriptions can now be filled free of charge at the new Farmacias del Bienestar, which open today in the State of Mexico and will expand nationwide by March 2026.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that “nearly 13 million people receive the senior citizens pension/subsidy; more than 8 million have already been visited by the House-to-House Healthcare program, which is now working with the Farmacias del Bienestar to guarantee free medicines.”

The message is clear: healthcare reaches the home and is sustained with continuous follow-up and guaranteed supply of pharmaceuticals.

Full prescription is how the Bienestar pharmaceutical delivery system will work

Deputy Minister of Health Eduardo Clark explained that House-to-House Healthcare program prepares a medical file on the first visit, delivers prescriptions on the second — for chronic conditions, ongoing treatments, or symptoms handled through phone consultations — and returns every two months to update them.

Pharmaceutical delivery will begin in Atlacomulco, Ecatepec, Naucalpan, and Valle de Chalco. State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez confirmed that the pharmaceutical supply is guaranteed for two months and that new home visits will continue.

The model integrates prevention, follow-up, and free medications.

Dignified Treatment: a new standard of care across the health system

Dignified Treatment (Trato Digno) was relaunched in the IMSS, with the renovation of 2,035 healthcare centers, a new visual identity, 546 additional modules, training programs, and committees to resolve patient cases

The ISSSTE is strengthening its own Dignified Treatment program with protocols, humanization workshops, modules in all units, and specialized staff (1,300 today; goal: 4,000). It also includes rapid response to complaints, shorter lines, ISSSTETel, and a 10% discount at SuperISSSTE. In addition, 467 workplace clinics are being reinforced.

IMSS-Bienestar is training 2,350 employees, monitoring 36 indicators, and operating 578 support modules. The Health Routes have distributed over 86 million medications in 8,440 units across 997 routes, with supply guaranteed through the end of the current year.

President Sheinbaum stated: “This is Dignified Treatment for everyone who comes to a healthcare center.”

Fiscal justice without politicization

In response to the PAN’s proposal to promote Ricardo Salinas Pliego as a presidential contender, Sheinbaum said the issue has two dimensions: justice and politicization. The business magnate owes taxes, and after 15 years of litigation, the Supreme Court has ruled that the debt must be paid.

Sheinbaum warned that right-wing political circles are trying to turn fiscal justice into an electoral banner and restore a Porfiriato-style model where money dominates politics. Negative campaigns, she noted, rely on algorithms — but cannot replace facts. Cases such as those involving casinos will continue their course in the courts.

The President closed with a broader contrast: the Fourth Transformation defends rights and wellbeing, while the right-wing defends privileges. The people support a State that ensures fiscal justice and democracy for the majority.

Remittances without suspicion and with international respect

The President denied that the record growth in remittances — which rose steadily between 2021 and 2024 — is tied to money laundering. She insisted the increase is due to the solidarity of millions of migrants. The Financial Investigation Unit (UIF) reviews atypical cases, but there are no signs of illicit activity, and migrants will not be criminalized for supporting their families.

Digital dirty war: bots, money, and manufactured narratives

Sheinbaum addressed the digital network linked to Ricardo Salinas Pliego and recalled that before November 15, the government revealed how the call and mobilization for that day’s protests was organized using fake accounts, purchased influence, and a scrolling algorithm that generated 2.5 billion posts against the country’s Transformation movement.

She warned that paid campaigns aim to fabricate perception and that today’s dirty war operates more through social media than traditional media — similar to the “danger to Mexico” campaign of 2006.

She closed by explaining that the strength of the movement does not come from bots or algorithms, but from the people’s awareness.

On a possible meeting with Pope Leo XIV

President Sheinbaum said she is seeking to hold a phone call with Pope Leo XIV to arrange a meeting at the National Palace. She noted the pontiff is willing to talk and move forward on a shared agenda.

She also recalled that Leo XIV has expressed interest in visiting the Basilica of Guadalupe, and she will consider proposing a date. She explained that the Pontiff’s presence during the 2026 World Cup is not yet confirmed, but communication remains open.