THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2025

SUMMARY

Sheinbaum traveled across Mexico from end to end in 2025

President Claudia Sheinbaum traveled more than 104,000 kilometers during her work tours in 2025, the equivalent of circling the Earth eight times. She covered 84,407 km by air and 19,965 km by land, with visits to all of the country’s 32 states, with an intensive agenda in the field in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Veracruz, and Puebla.

ENCODAT 2025: drug use declines and prevention works

ENCODAT 2025, the National Survey of Drug, Alcohol, and Tobacco Consumption, presented by the Ministry of Health, confirms that experimental use of illegal drugs decreased from 6.2% to 4.1%, and that fentanyl maintains a minimal prevalence (0.2%).

Sheinbaum explained that these results are linked to the campaign “Stay away from drugs. Fentanyl kills you,” which reached schools and communities. Among adolescents, the use of cannabis, alcohol, and tobacco declined, although mental health challenges persist —especially among young women— so strategies are now being developed to address this issue.

IMSS strengthens cardiac care with a new Cath lab

At the Siglo XXI Cardiology Hospital, a new cath lab—the sixth at this hospital—was inaugurated. The room will allow up to 1,440 procedures per year, features high-definition imaging and real-time ultrasound, and adds to the 81 such labs nationwide.

ISSSTE expands primary care in Michoacán with new clinics

ISSSTE presented new clinics in Zamora and Jacona, Michoacán, as part of the Michoacán Plan for Peace and Justice. They feature new infrastructure, consultation and waiting areas, with an investment of 300,000 pesos (US$16,735) each, strengthening primary healthcare in the region.

Sheinbaum expresses condolences over Navy aircraft accident in Texas

The President expressed her condolences to the families of the victims of the accident involving a Ministry of the Navy aircraft that occurred in Galveston, Texas. She noted that the corresponding investigation is underway to determine the causes of the accident and pledged that the Mexican government will provide assistance and support to all affected families.

Economic activity on the rise and inflation continues to fall

Sheinbaum reported that the Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE) posted monthly growth of 1.0% in October 2025, in seasonally adjusted figures, reflecting greater economic dynamism. The President also emphasized that inflation continues to decline, dropping from 3.99% on November 20 to 3.72% in the first half of December, confirming an environment of economic and price stability.

Sheinbaum rules out a tax on video games and opts for prevention

The Mexican government will not impose a tax on video games, as there are no clear criteria to define which games promote violence. Instead, awareness campaigns will be promoted for young people and adolescents about the risks of addiction and violent behavior, prioritizing prevention.

Health sector strengthens care for childhood cancer

Three key advances of the Childhood and Adolescent Cancer Program were highlighted: the implementation of National Medical Care Protocols (PRONAM) for each type of childhood cancer, guaranteed supplies of medications, and the creation of the National Childhood Cancer Registry, which will enable follow-up and improved care for children and adolescents.