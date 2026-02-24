THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

SUMMARY

Electoral Reform: Votes are Won on the Ground

President Claudia Sheinbaum will present the Electoral Reform bill on February 25. The proposal maintains minority representation but eliminates the proportional representation list-based logic, as anyone who wants to represent the people must go out and earn votes in the field.

Youth Transforming Mexico

The Jóvenes Transformando México (Youth Transforming Mexico) program was presented, It is a comprehensive strategy for flexible education, culture, and sports.

Mexican Youth Institute (IMJUVE): Abraham Carro explained that neoliberalism criminalized youth, and this program opens real access to guarantee the right to happiness, peace, and a full life.

Ministry of Public Education (SEP): Tania Rodríguez announced the creation of 100 new Margarita Maza upper secondary educational schools, with a flexible model for youth resuming their studies.

National Physical Culture and Sports Commission (CONADE): Rommel Pacheco reported five national sports classes will be held this year: self-defense for women, baseball, boxing, mini basketball, and family racing.

Security: Miguel Torruco Garza, Deputy Minister for Crime Prevention, will support efforts with the construction of 100 community centers focused on preventing violence.

Culture: Claudia Curiel highlighted a circuit of over 200 music festivals and strengthened the Program to Support Artistic and Cultural Festivals (Profest), which doubled its investment to support young local artists.

The President emphasized that «although it’s hard to determine the number of youth linked to violence, this new program seeks to reach them.»

Security with Legality and Coordination: «Our Goal is Peace, Not War»

The Mexican government clarified that the operation in Jalisco this past Sunday that result in the death of the country’s leading drug kingpin did not aim to take anyone’s life; it repelled an aggression. Actions continue to restore normalcy in Jalisco and Michoacán after road blockades.

The government rejected claims that it was reviving former president Felipe Calderón’s war on drugs policy. The National Security Strategy remains in effect. The government previously acted outside the law; today it operates with legality and in adherence to the Constitution.

Backing the Armed Forces

Sheinbaum called Elon Musk’s statements linking the Mexican government and president to drug cartels absurd and noted legal action is being considered. She stressed that the people recognize and support the work of the Armed Forces and the security cabinet. The President rejected disinformation and opposition attacks concerning security operations.

Fair Trade, Sovereignty, and Foreign Policy

Sheinbaum reported that tariffs on non-USMCA products dropped from 25% to 10% following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Though Donald Trump announced a possible rise to 15%, it hasn’t been officially published, so the current 10% level remains in effect.

In terms of foreign policy and energy, the President noted the end of sanctions on countries sending oil to Cuba and that Mexico may resume fuel shipments, to be announced later.