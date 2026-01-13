THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JANUARY 13, 2026

SUMMARY

Sovereign Mexico Against Interventionism

President Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that Mexico is an independent country and recalled that the last foreign intervention cost it half its territory. She pointed out that the PRIAN seeks foreign intervention due to its internal weakness and that they hoped the call with Trump would go badly in order to attack the 4T. She reiterated that Mexico cooperates, engages in dialogue, and relates as an equal with any country.

Historic Recovery of the Public Healthcare System

The President explained that the deterioration of the healthcare system stems from its decentralization during the Zedillo administration and Fox’s Seguro Popular. With López Obrador, IMSS-Bienestar was integrated and abandoned hospitals were rescued. In 2025, 175 operating rooms and Health Routes were activated, and in 2026, waiting times will decrease with more specialists and equipment.

Public Healthcare Breaks Records in 2025

IMSS, ISSSTE, and IMSS-Bienestar achieved record high figures. IMSS performed 2 million surgeries, 30 million specialty consultations, and 100 million family medicine consultations. ISSSTE exceeded its goals with 308,579 surgeries and 24.29 million consultations.

IMSS-Bienestar surpassed its goals with over 51 million consultations, 6 million specialty consultations, 500,000 births, and more than 250 transplants. For 2026, new hospitals were announced along with the massive delivery of pharmaceuticals, advancing toward a Universal Healthcare System.

Fertilizers: Productive Sovereignty for the Countryside

The President recalled that Fertinal was privatized and abandoned during the neoliberal period and recovered by AMLO. Today the plant produces fertilizers and is being modernized, with an ammonia pipeline project to increase production. Most fertilizers are delivered free of charge to small producers, with the goal of self-sufficiency.

Cell Phone Registration Is Not Surveillance

Sheinbaum clarified that the registration of cell phone lines is being undertaken by the companies, which also safeguard users’ data. Only in the case of a crime do authorities request information. It is not a surveillance system, but a tool for security and the administration of justice.

TV Azteca and Audience Rights

Regarding the Puebla government’s complaint of alleged extortion by TV Azteca, Sheinbaum said it is “self-explanatory” and reiterated that the law has already been amended to guarantee audience rights. She announced that Pepe Merino, head of the Government Digital Transformation Agency, will explain the new legal framework.

AI, Frauds, and Informational Sovereignty

The President warned about frauds and fake videos created with artificial intelligence and the need to regulate it without censorship. She reported that the government is promoting a public AI laboratory and regional cooperation to democratize information and prevent technology from falling into the hands of private interests.