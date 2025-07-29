THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress of the “House-to-House Healthcare” Program

Minister of Welfare Ariadna Montiel reported that the House-to-House Healthcare program has surveyed 10 million people with the goal of enrolling them in the program. In addition, almost 2.21 million medical consultations have been carried out in people’s homes.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that this program has transformed the lives of its beneficiaries and has helped save lives. She noted that thanks to this initiative, around 800 people have been diagnosed as being in critical condition and transferred to hospitals for specialized care.

Health Infrastructure: New Hospitals and Clinics

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister for Integration and Development of the Health Sector, reported that between October 1, 2024, and July 29, 2025, a total of 13 new hospitals and 9 family clinics have been inaugurated. He added that by December 31, an additional 18 hospitals and 3 clinics will be operational.

Investment in Hospitals and Healthcare Centers

The President reported that between October 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025, a total of 31 new hospitals and 12 healthcare centers will have been inaugurated. She also announced that the construction of 20 more hospitals will begin in 2025, reaching a total of 51 inaugurated between 2025 and 2026. To reach this goal, 50 billion pesos (US$2.66 billion) will be allocated.

Operating Room Renovations

It was announced that between 2025 and 2026, investments will be made to upgrade 256 operating rooms to ensure they function at full capacity. The distribution is as follows:

IMSS Bienestar: 99 operating rooms

IMSS: 77 operating rooms

ISSSTE: 80 operating rooms

Agreement with Fundación Azteca: No Transfer of Funds

Zoé Robledo, head of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) denied reports that the institution had transferred funds to Fundación Azteca. She explained that an agreement was signed in June 2023 with the foundation to establish orchestras as part of IMSS’s cultural program. The agreement does not involve any payments.

Measles in Mexico

Minister of Health David Kershenobich reported that 3,500 cases of measles have been registered in the country, with 12 deaths. He added that the outbreak is currently contained within the national health system.

Pharmaceutical Supply and Savings

Kershenobich also reported that pharmaceutical distribution coverage has reached 97% in IMSS and 93% in ISSSTE, with a positive upward trend. President Sheinbaum announced savings of 50 billion pesos (US$2.66 billion) in pharmaceutical purchases for 2025 and 2026 compared to 2024.

Automotive Sector: No Plant Closures Due to Tariffs

The President indicated that, so far, no automotive companies have made decisions to shut down factories in Mexico in response to tariffs announced by the U.S. government.

Opinion on INE Resolution

Regarding the National Electoral Institute (INE) resolution sanctioning elected judges, justices, and magistrates, the President said the rulings are contradictory. She explained that it will be up to the Federal Electoral Tribunal to make a final decision on these sanctions.

New Cablebús Lines in Mexico City

Sheinbaum announced that the new Tlalpan–Coyoacán Cablebús will start from Ajusco Medio and will require an investment of 4.5 billion pesos (US$240 million). In addition, the construction of three new Cablebús lines in Mexico City is planned.