THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

SUMMARY

Start of construction of the Saltillo–Nuevo León Railway

Jesús Esteva, Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation, reported that on September 9 construction will begin on the Saltillo–Nuevo León Railway, which will cover 396 km. Nuevo León Governor Samuel García noted that this project will generate jobs and significant economic spillover.

Reduction of homicides and high-impact crimes

Marcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, reported that:

In August 2025, the daily average number of intentional homicides decreased 32% compared to September 2024.

From January to August 2025, intentional homicides dropped 32% compared to 2018.

28 states registered reductions; Zacatecas stood out with a record decrease of 82.9%.

High-impact crimes fell by 45.6% compared to 2018.

Femicides decreased 29.2% so far this year.

Advances in the strategy to address the causes of violence

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported on progress in the national strategy for preventing and addressing the causes of violence:

144 sports tournaments and 113 job fairs were held with the participation of 33,522 people.

280 peace committees and 15 community work projects in different states.

The House-to-House healthcare program has interviewed 167,352 people.

In the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” campaign, 5,890 firearms were anonymously turned in.

Results of the National Security Strategy

Omar García Harfuch, head of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, presented the results of the National Security Strategy (October 1, 2024 – September 8, 2025):

Over 32,400 arrests for high-impact crimes.

Over 16,000 firearms impounded.

Over 245 tons of drugs seized, including 3.6 million fentanyl pills.

In March, 10 million liters of smuggled diesel were seized in Tamaulipas; 15 people were arrested in Mexico City, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

Major arrests in recent days

Chihuahua: two arrests with drugs and 7 million pesos (US$380,000); one with an arsenal.

State of Mexico: 23 arrests, including Rubén “N,” El Tío.

Guerrero: a femicide suspect and an organized crime figure arrested

San Luis Potosí: 395 kg of methamphetamine seized.

Tabasco: El Gordo de La Barredora and Narciso “N,” linked to a multiple homicide.

Sinaloa: 12 arrests, and 292 weapons, 8 drug labs, and 27 tons of drugs seized.

Recognition of the Navy

President Claudia Sheinbaum praised the Navy as one of the most prestigious institutions and highlighted its commitment in collaborating with the Federal Attorney General’s Office on the case involving fiscal huachisol (fuel theft). She clarified that the sailor who recently took his own life had no direct accusations against him and expressed her solidarity with the family. She reiterated that the possible involvement of some individuals does not discredit the entire institution.

Meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State

The President reported that in her meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the extradition of two criminal suspects linked to the case of the missing Ayotzinapa students was discussed. This has already been communicated to the parents of the 43 missing students.

Taxes in the 2026 Economic Package

Sheinbaum explained that the tax increases in the 2026 Economic Package are not designed for revenue collection, but rather concern measures to protect health, education, and security. For sugary drinks and tobacco, they seek to prevent diseases and finance a health fund, while taxes on video games aim to promote responsible supervision of minors.

Solidarity with Pedro Castillo

Sheinbaum reaffirmed her solidarity with deposed Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, whom she described as a victim of a coup. She emphasized that her stance is not against the Government of Peru but in defense of democracy. Regarding the possibility of being declared persona non grata, she stressed that Mexico will not give in to pressure and will maintain a foreign policy based on principles, national dignity, and respect for international law.

Recognition of López Obrador’s legacy

Sheinbaum affirmed that President López Obrador has won the hearts of the people, as the population recognizes that the social programs and strategic projects were possible thanks to the fight against corruption and privileges, putting resources at the service of the people.