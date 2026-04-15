THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2026

SUMMARY

Energy Strategy: Renewables as the Foundation and Gas as a Transition

President Claudia Sheinbaum made it clear: renewable energy is the central focus, with a goal of achieving 40% clean energy generation by 2030, incorporating solar, wind, geothermal, green hydrogen, energy storage in batteries and dams, as well as hybrid systems.

Mexico still depends on natural gas from the United States for 75% of the country’s needs, which requires evaluating alternatives to ensure energy sovereignty. In this context, an interdisciplinary group was introduced to analyze the viability of unconventional gas extraction. The group contains diverse perspectives —including critics of fracking— and will provide initial guidance on impacts, costs, and benefits.

Energy sovereignty without privatization or dependence

The goal is to reduce dependence on foreign sources and leverage technology with lower environmental impact, under the guiding principle that “we will not hand over our natural resources to foreign entities.” The message was clear: “We are not Calderón, we are not Peña!”—rejecting the model of handing resources over to transnational corporations as occurred during the previously mentioned neoliberal presidential administrations.

Energy development is linked to domestic production and Plan Mexico, strengthening strategic sectors. Furthermore, it was confirmed that the contracts with Repsol were canceled and the only one still in effect has no legal standing, consolidating the state’s control over resources.

Science, transparency, and decision-making with the people

The 4T combines scientific rigor, legitimacy, and transparency, which is why the President was clear: “The decision will be made based on scientific knowledge, not as a decision by the President,” and “we will not do anything that goes against the communities.” This means that projects will not be imposed without consultation, and if there is opposition, alternatives will be sought.

Sheinbaum reaffirmed total openness, declaring that “we are not hiding anything,” in publicly presenting the process and the experts, and acknowledged that environmental impacts still need to be investigated, consolidating an evidence-based approach.