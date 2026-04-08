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THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2026
abril 8, 2026
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Redaccion RGN Ingles
*SUMMARY*
*Housing for Well-being: social justice in the field*
From Chiapas, Governor Eduardo Ramírez emphasized that the Housing for Well-being program is already transforming people’s lives, advancing toward the delivery of more than 20,000 homes in 2026. The joint goal is to reach 70,000 homes in the state, consolidating decent housing as a right and pillar of transformation from the bottom up.
*Less dependence, more sovereignty: the 4T energy plan*
Mexico imports 75% of the natural gas it consumes, mainly from the United States, making it vulnerable to conflicts or supply failures. In response, a strategy was presented based on increasing national production by 38%, building 12 new power plants, and raising clean energies from 24% to 38% of the total by 2030.
The goal is to ensure a safer, more stable, and accessible energy system that could even translate into cheaper gas for families, but above all, greater national autonomy against external factors.
*International peace and popular economy protected*
President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the truce between the United States and Iran, noting that reduced tensions contribute to lower oil prices, along with upholding peace and diplomacy. This context allows premium gasoline in the country to remain at 24 pesos (US$1,35) a liter, along with a fiscal policy protecting family economies.
*Investment with sovereignty and international confidence*
The President reported on her meeting with Larry Fink of BlackRock, noting sustained interest in investing in Mexico, particularly in mixed projects combining public and private investment, with the State directing development. Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico is experiencing a historic opportunity to grow while upholding its sovereignty.
Against disinformation: truth is also transformation
It is not true that Veracruz beaches were contaminated with oil during Holy Week.
It is not true that tourism in Veracruz collapsed due to an alleged oil spill.
It is not true that the Gelman Collection will leave Mexico indefinitely.
Claudia Sheinbaum
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iran
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México
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natural gas
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