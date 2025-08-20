THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2025

SUMMARY

Incident on the Mayan Train

Mayan Train Director Óscar Lozano confirmed that all passengers on trains 304 and 307 are safe after the incident at the Izamal station. He explained that it was a track mishap caused by an anomaly that should not occur in the railway system and it is currently being investigated.

The Federal Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigative file concerning this incident and indicated that insurance will cover the affected properties. It was reiterated that the Mayan Train service is now operating normally.

National Water Technification Program

Efraín Morales, head of the National Water Commission (Conagua), reported on the progress of the National Water Technification Program “Mexico is Technifying”, which currently has six projects in operation.

Key data:

• 76% of water in Mexico is used in agriculture.

• The goal is to technify more than 200,000 hectares.

• The objective is to produce more food with less water.

• The program aims to recover 2,800 m³ of water for human consumption.

• It will benefit 225,000 agricultural producers.

• Over 60 billion Mexican pesos (US$3.20 billion) will be invested during the rest of the current presidential administration.

Problems to address:

• Deteriorated canals.

• Dirt canals.

• Damaged diversion dams.

• Floodgates in poor condition.

Supply of medicines at IMSS-Bienestar

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that IMSS-Bienestar has restructured the medication distribution system. Shipments are now made monthly with the full package of pharmaceuticals that each primary care center must have, ensuring stability in supply.

Cooperation with foreign agencies

Sheinbaum reiterated that, since the López Obrador administration, clear limits have been set for U.S. agencies. They can collaborate with information but cannot operate within Mexico. She denied that there was any agreement with the DEA and recalled that during Calderón’s administration, the agency was allowed to act directly in Mexico. As an example, she mentioned the arrest of General Cienfuegos, undertaken without evidence, which led to Washington ultimately returning him to Mexico.

Denial of fuel theft use by the National Guard

The President denied that National Guard personnel are using stolen fuel, known as «huachicol» on the Mexico City–Querétaro highway. To support her argument, Sheinbaum showed a video in which members of the National Guard are seen drinking water from containers that some media outlets claimed stored stolen fuel.

Progress of the Women’s Line 079

Sheinbaum highlighted that the Women’s Emergency Phone Line 079 has been operating for several weeks. Through this line, operators channel emergency calls to the appropriate authorities to provide immediate support to women at risk.

Lie Detector segment

The “Lie Detector” segment debunked the following claims circulated in some media outlets:

It is not true that the National Statistics Institute (INEGI) changed the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL) methodology to alter how poverty is measured.

It is not true that INEGI’s results on multidimensional poverty are government propaganda.

It is not true that poverty reduction in Mexico is solely due to businesspeople attributable to the increases in the minimum wage.

It is not true that Mexico has the most expensive gasoline in the world.

It is not true that PEMEX experiences unprecedented losses due to the gasoline price cap.

It is not true that there are “bonds,” credits, or loans in the name of the Wellbeing Programs.