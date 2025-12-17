THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico reaffirms its foreign policy: non-intervention and peace

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico upholds, due to constitutional mandate and conviction, a policy of non-intervention, rejection of foreign interference, national self-determination, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, in response to statements by the U.S. President regarding Venezuela.

Sheinbaum emphasized that, beyond opinions concerning specific governments, Mexico’s position must always be for dialogue and peace. She called on the United Nations to take an active role to prevent any bloodshed.

CFE reaffirms its leading role in energy sovereignty

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that five priority power-generation projects will add 3,000 MW of capacity, with an investment of almost US$D 4.33 billion, strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure.

The President stressed that this represents a vision different from the neoliberal period. Now the State assumes responsibility for directing the energy sector and guaranteeing energy sovereignty, with private participation only in mixed schemes, under clear rules and without exceeding a 46% share, and always for the benefit of the nation.

Puerto Peñasco to become the largest photovoltaic complex in Latin America

The CFE will begin the third phase of the Puerto Peñasco Photovoltaic Power Plant and complete the final stage in February 2026. The project will reach 1,000 MW of capacity, enough to supply clean energy to a city the size of Guadalajara, Mérida, or even all of Baja California.

More clean energy: new solar and wind projects

As part of its environmental commitments, the CFE is promoting two new strategic photovoltaic projects and evaluating three additional projects (two solar and one wind) under a mixed private-public investment scheme, expanding clean-energy generation in different regions of the country.

Historic reinforcement of the national power grid

To eliminate bottlenecks and support industrial and urban growth, the CFE is developing 66 electricity transmission projects aimed at strengthening the grid and guaranteeing supply in high-demand regions.

Unprecedented call for private electric power generation with clear rules

Minister of Energy Luz Elena González explained the call for private power generation projects totaling nearly 6,000 MW in solar and wind energy, designed as an innovative mechanism that simultaneously addresses permits and interconnections in six strategic regions of the country.

Sheinbaum explains the origins of the dismantling of CFE

The President noted that since 1992, legal modifications and illegal practices weakened the CFE. These included self-supply schemes and, later, the 2013 Energy Reform, which fragmented the public company with the aim of privatizing the electricity system, even violating the spirit of the Constitution.

Mexico calls on the world to halt intervention in Venezuela

In light of rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela, Sheinbaum urged the international community to avoid any intervention and prioritize peaceful solutions. She noted that economic blockades do not punish governments but rather the population, as is the case with Cuba and other countries.

The Mexican State will comply with reparations in the Ernestina Ascencio case

The President reported that Mexico will comply with the reparations ordered by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for the sexual assault, torture, and death of Indigenous activist Ernestina Ascencio Rosario in 2007, a crime that occurred in the context of the so-called war on drugs during the administration of Felipe Calderón.

Lie Detector

The Lie Detector segment debunked a disinformation campaign regarding the healthcare budget, pharmaceutical supply, and false alerts about a new influenza epidemic:

It is not true that the 2026 Expenditure Budget did not allocate additional resources to the health sector.

It is not true that there is an H3N2 influenza epidemic that poses a health problem for Mexico.

It is not true that President Claudia Sheinbaum’s visit to the Regional General Hospital in Ciudad Juárez was a “staged event” to conceal a shortage of medicines.

It is not true that the Mexican government put the pharmaceutical supply for 2026 at risk.

It is not true that the amendments to the General Health Law approved prison sentences for the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes.

It is not true that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) will initiate criminal proceedings without a thorough prior investigation and based solely on suspicion.