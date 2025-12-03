THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2025

Minimum Wage 2026: Historic Increase with Stability Secured

The minimum wage will increase by 13% in 2026 —from 278.80 pesos to 315.04 pesos (US$15.27 to US$17.26) per day— and by 5% in the northern border zone —from 419.88 pesos to 440.87 pesos (US$23.00 to US$24.15) — a 154% accumulated recovery in purchasing power, sufficient to cover the cost of two basic baskets of foods and services.

“These are not spur-of-the-moment ideas. I set a goal and worked with expert economists. Ideally, a salary should guarantee 2.5 basic baskets; in 2026 it will be 1.8. This agreement was modeled with the Ministry of Finance, which determined it will not have an effect on inflation. These are well-worked out decisions,” President Claudia Sheinbaum explained.

40-Hour Workweek: Gradual Rollout, Consensus, and Controlled Effects

The bill to reduce the workweek from 48 to 40 hours was presented as representing a gradual process, following more than 40 roundtable discussions with 2,000 representatives. Salaries and benefits will not be affected, and the reform will benefit 13.4 million workers.

The transition schedule will be: 46 hours in 2027, 44 hours in 2028, 42 hours in 2029, 40 hours in 2030. A cap will prevent workdays exceeding 12 hours. The gradual approach addresses employers’ concerns, no significant negative economic impact is expected, and authorities will maintain ongoing monitoring.

The President noted that the Fourth Transformation moves forward with consensus and a central premise: shared prosperity and well-being for workers.

Water Law: Toward a Fair and Transparent Model

Organizations published newspaper ads supporting the new Water Law, a reform designed to leave behind the view of water as a commodity and fully recognize it as a right.

Previously, there were three separate databases on concessions and expired permits —a disorganized inheritance from the past that fostered lack of transparency and clarity. Under the new law, information is unified into a single system, and all procedures related to water rights will be presented through a transparent model.

The reform marks significant progress toward a public, orderly, and clear approach for the country’s most vital resource, opening the door to more equitable and sustainable management of the country’s water.

Sheinbaum to Attend FIFA Draw in Washington

The President confirmed that she will attend the FIFA draw in Washington, describing it as an opportunity to highlight North American unity.

She did not rule out a meeting with Donald Trump, noting that “Yes, I’m going; we’ll talk more about it tomorrow. It’s a very short event. I spoke with the president of FIFA, everyone is aware of it, I’m invited, and I’d be pleased if President Trump receives us there.”

Youth, Dog Walkers, and Education: An Agenda That Connects

The President commented on the El Heraldo poll placing her approval rating at 73%, and welcomed the news that young people have made ‘Dog Walk for Peace’ go viral. She recalled that a young woman turned her proposal to build high schools close to home into a song, now sung at events.

Sheinbaum explained that the idea came from a national consultation showing that the top cause of school dropouts was long commuting time, followed by lack of interest. Hence the push to build nearby high schools and to launch the National High School program, offering a comprehensive curriculum and dual certification, with the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) plus an institution of higher education.