THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2024 4 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Minimum Wage IncreaseMinister of Labor and Social Welfare Marath Bolaños announced a 12% increase in the daily minimum wage, which will go into effect on January 1, 2025. In the northern border free zone, the minimum wage will increase from 374.89 to 419.88 pesos (US$18.45 to US$20.66), while the general minimum wage will increase from 248.93 to 278.80 pesos (US$12.25 to US$US$13.72) reaching an all-time high in the border region.Bolaños explained that, of the 5.1 million people lifted out of poverty between 2018 and 2022, 4.1 million owe this change to the increase in the minimum wage. She emphasized that this boost to the lowest income levels will contribute to building a stronger economy in the coming years.Business Coordinating Council (CCE) President Francisco Cervantes said that this increase reflects a new vision of the private sector, with a social dimension and a greater commitment by the business community.José Luis Carazo, spokesman for the labor sector of the National Minimum Wage Commission (CONASAMI), said that Mexico is experiencing a “labor spring”, driven by policies that benefit workers.The President emphasized that the goal is for a minimum wage that would enable beneficiaries to purchase 2.5 basic food baskets. She denied that this increase will generate inflation and highlighted that the level of unemployment in Mexico is the lowest on record. Results of the strategy against truck robberiesA video was presented showing the results of the strategy against truck robberies. Among the achievements highlighted was an 8.84% decrease in truck thefts and a 24.21% increase in vehicle recovery. Record fentanyl seizure in Sinaloa.President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the seizure of 1,500 kilos of fentanyl in Sinaloa, calling it the largest seizure of this drug in history. She explained that one ton of fentanyl is equivalent to more than 20 million doses, with an estimated street value of close to 8 billion pesos (US$390 million). Sheinbaum Insists on Spanish Apology and Reproaches Calderón’s Lack of Self-CriticismClaudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed that while in office her administration will insist that Spain apologize for the conquest of Tenochtitlán, stressing that “forgiveness makes people great and strengthens relations.” In response to former president Felipe Calderón, who criticized the demands as “anchored in resentment”, Sheinbaum questioned his lack of self-criticism for the drug war and the García Luna case. “Do you people believe that someday he will ask for forgiveness? He should reflect; forgiveness could help him even with his own problems,” she said. Ex-presidents, pensions and residence abroadThe President also recalled that most former Mexican presidents have lived abroad, except Vicente Fox and Andrés Manuel López Obrador. She also mentioned that, at the time, former presidents received pensions of up to 5 million pesosUS$250 million at the current exchange rate). This was in response to a video of Carlos Salinas de Gortari complaining about the elimination of his pension. Ayotzinapa CaseSheinbaum reported that she will meet today, at 13:00 hours, with the parents of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa teacher training college students to continue following up on the case. Lie Detector – It is not true that the President ordered two migrant caravans to be disbanded after meeting with Trump. – It is not true that Sheinbaum will raise taxes. – It is not true that a car bomb exploded in Sinaloa. – It is not true that the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) built a barracks in Palenque to protect former President López Obrador. – It is not true that Mexico broke off diplomatic relations with Canada. Navegación de entradas Anterior Que pida su pensión de Bienestar, responde Sheinbaum a Carlos Salinas