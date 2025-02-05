THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2025

SUMMARY

Coordination with the Government of Querétaro

From Querétaro, the president highlighted the collaboration between the Mexican government and the team of Governor Mauricio Kuri, as well as with the state attorney general’s office.

Kuri congratulated the President for the diplomatic success obtained on Monday, highlighting her restraint, strength, and capacity to make proposals. He also noted that Querétaro’s exports US$15 billion in products to the United States and reiterated his conviction that North America must be consolidated as a region of cooperation, production, and understanding.

Plan to strengthen the National Electric Power System

Minister of Energy Luz Elena González presented the Plan to Strengthen and Expand the National Electric Power System. The plan will guarantee sufficient, sustainable, and affordable energy for the country’s development and the well-being of all Mexicans.

This plan, which will bring electricity to more than 500,000 homes, contemplates the expansion and modernization of the existing infrastructure, promoting an orderly energy transition. The estimated investment is US$22 billion.

Expansion of the CFE and new projects

Emilia Calleja, head of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), reported that the photovoltaic plant in Sonora is already in service and announced that plants in Salamanca, San Luis Potosí, Santa María Pichacho (Chiapas), Mérida, and Riviera Maya-Valladolid will soon be inaugurated.

The CFE Expansion Plan 2025-2030 includes:

7 wind energy projects.

9 photovoltaic energy projects.

5 combined cycle projects.

3 CFE-PEMEX cogeneration projects.

In addition, 86 expansions, modernizations, and construction of new electrical substations will be carried out. As part of this effort, measures are included for compensation for the installation of transmission towers, bringing electricity to communities, and the expansion of the Internet for All network.

Progress on the Mexico City-Queretaro train line

President Claudia Sheimbaum highlighted that the main infrastructure project in Queretaro is the Mexico City-Queretaro train line, which is in the phase of preparing the environmental impact study and defining the stations along the route. Construction is expected to begin in April 2025.

Trade relations with the United States

Sheinbaum reported that, for the moment, tariffs are on hold and urged that speculation be avoided concerning what will happen in a month. She expressed confidence that a good agreement will be reached and that tariffs will remain permanently suspended.

Record remittances sent by migrants

Sheinbaum reported that in 2024 remittances reached a record high of US$65 billion. She explained that this represents only 20% of what is generated by Mexican migrants in the United States, since 80% stays in the U.S. economy. She thanked our fellow countrymen and women for their efforts and for continuing to support their families in Mexico.

Commemoration of the Constitution and sending of reforms

The President recalled that today marks the commemoration of two of Mexico’s main Constitutions: that of 1857 and that of 1917. She also announced that she will soon send constitutional reform bills to Congress.