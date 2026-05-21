THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2026

SUMMARY

The morning press conference on May 20, 2026, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, contained an agenda focused on infrastructure, social wellbeing, security, and education. Below is a summary of the topics discussed:

Progress on Rail Infrastructure

The President, accompanied by Minister of Infrastructure Jesús Esteva Medina, the head of the Train Agency Andrés Lajous, and General Ricardo Vallejo, highlighted progress on the northern rail lines and the Maya Freight Train. Details were provided on the acquisition of right-of-way on key sections such as AIFA-Pachuca, Mexico City-Querétaro, Querétaro-Irapuato, and Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo railway lines. In addition, information was shared regarding the manufacturing of 47 diesel-electric trains and the acquisition of equipment for the AIFA-Pachuca line, emphasizing that these are public trains for the benefit of the nation.

Wednesday’s housing capsule

A video link was established with San José Iturbide, Guanajuato, where Governor Libia Denisse García and Octavio Romero from the Infonavit housing agency) oversaw the delivery of 111 homes. The coordinated effort to achieve the goal of nearly 76,000 housing units in the state was highlighted.

Peace and Security Indicators:

President Sheinbaum presented the Mexico Peace Index 2026, developed by independent institutions, which indicates a 5.1% improvement, the greatest advance in a decade. This result was attributed to the security strategy and the fight against corruption, distinguishing it from the “militarist” strategies of previous administrations.

Defense of sovereignty and critical thinking:

The President reflected on Mexico’s history and the dignity of the people in the face of foreign interventions, citing historical accounts of the 1847 invasion. In relation to the New Mexican School, Sheinbaum noted:

The promotion of critical thinking: The model aims for students to move beyond passive memorization and learn to question their reality.

Collective learning: Promotes the construction of knowledge in groups and active participation between teachers and students.

Reclaiming history: Seeks to correct the historical void left in textbooks from previous neoliberal administrations.

Lie Detector:

The final segment debunked fake news circulated in corporate media and social networks:

Nichupté: It was clarified that the metal elements on the vehicular bridge are part of the original technical design and not structural failures.

Pemex: Reports of a “terminal crisis” were rejected, with officials noting that the state-owned oil company’s financial debt is at its lowest level since 2014, alongside improvements in production.

Employment: In response to rumors of stagnation, official figures from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) were presented, confirming the creation of more than 278,000 jobs in the first four months of 2026, reaching a historic record.