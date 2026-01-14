THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico’s Approach to World Politics: Sovereignty, Peace, and Global Responsibility

President Claudia Sheinbaum warned that the world is experiencing a growing dispute for control of resources, and maintained that Mexico must continue to fight for the peace and sovereignty of nations, as mandated by its Constitution and the UN Charter.

Sheinbaum emphasized that the only way out of conflicts is through the collective defense of sovereignty and peace, and affirmed that Mexico is an important actor on the global stage.

SEDATU 2025: Housing, Deeds, and Credit

The Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) reported that 393,686 homes have been assigned in 2025, distributed through 470 projects in 31 states, benefiting 1.4 million people. In addition, 270,000 property deeds were delivered (for 970,000 beneficiaries) and credit conditions were improved for 4.8 million loan holders. For 2026, the goal is 400,000 homes, with land reserves already available for 900,000 units.

Housing for Wellbeing: Priority for Low Income families

The President emphasized that the program is aimed at families earning between 1 and 2 times the minimum wage, with access for both those enrolled in the government housing agency (Infonavit) and those not enrolled (Conavi), focusing on sectors of the population historically excluded from the formal housing market.

CONAVI and FOVISSSTE: Construction and Social Justice

The National Housing Commission (CONAVI) projects 86,000 new homes and 100,000 home improvements, with a rental program for young people. It has 381 lots and over 82,000 homes in various stages of development. Meanwhile, the FOVISSSTE housing agency closed 2025 with 845,000 active loans, has benefited 247,000 families, and is advancing its social justice program, with a of 100,000 new homes before the close of the current presidential administration in 2030.

Public Education Competing in the World

Sheinbaum congratulated Valeria Palacios Cruz, a National College of Technical Professional Education (CONALEP) graduate, for winning the HP Foundation’s World Education Medal, thanks to social and environmental proposals developed with artificial intelligence. The President highlighted the role of public education in the country’s transformation.

USMCA: Integration and Mutual Benefit

The President explained that the USMCA benefits Mexico and the United States, based on decades of economic integration. Sheinbaum noted that U.S. companies are the most interested in maintaining the trade agreement, and indicated that for every job created in Mexico, three are generated in the U.S. Ahead of the 2026 USMCA review, she stressed that trade relations will continue, with possible adjustments, and that a united North America is key to competing with China.

Lie Detector: Disinformation Debunked

It is not true that health services collapsed in Nayarit.

It is not true that there is no antidote for scorpion stings.

It is not true that Farmacias del Bienestar pharmacies in San Ignacio de Loyola, Metepec, lack pharmaceuticals.

It is not true that in 2015 a higher budget was allocated to security than in 2026.

It is not true that telephone line registration is unconstitutional or a tool for spying.

It is not true that the Federal Electricity Commission “hinders or threatens” companies.

It is not true that there is a new economic support program for people from 30 to 64 years of age.

It is not true that a supposed “Women’s Wellbeing Bonus” will be delivered.