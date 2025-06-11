THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, 2025

SUMMARY

Historic investment by Heineken

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard announced that Heineken plans to invest more than US$2.75 billion in the state of Yucatán. He noted that the goal is to encourage companies to set up operations in southeast Mexico, taking advantage of the region’s greater availability of water.

Heineken CEO Oriol Bonaclocha explained that the investment will be made between 2025 and 2028. This includes the construction of a new brewery in the municipality of Kanasín, Yucatán, which will generate more than 3,000 jobs. The plant will supply the Yucatán Peninsula, taking advantage of southeast Mexico’s infrastructure and connectivity.

Development of industrial parks

Héctor Ibarzábal, advisor to the Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks (AMPIP), reported that, from October 2024 to date, 13 industrial parks have been launched with an investment of US$626 million. These projects are part of a plan that includes the construction of 116 parks, with a total investment of close to US$5 billion.

Position on immigration raids in the US

President Claudia Sheinbaum called for calm in response to comments made by US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. She said that, from the outset, disagreement with the raids had been expressed and that a position in favor of peaceful demonstrations had always been promoted.

She explained that a Senate commission was mobilized to express rejection of these measures, and Mexicans with dual nationality in the United States were urged to communicate their opposition to remittance tax to their legislators.

It was reported that 61 Mexican nationals have been detained and are being held in detention centers. The Mexican consulate is in contact with them.

Solidarity with Cristina Fernández

Sheinbaum expressed her solidarity with former Argentine President Cristina Fernández after that country’s Supreme Court upheld her conviction on corruption charges. Sheinbaum noted that this is a highly political case.

H

igh presidential approval rating

Sheinbaum presented a poll that gives her a 77% approval rating for her performance as president. She said that when you are close to the people and defend your convictions, the public responds with support. She reiterated her commitment to never betray the Mexican people.

Lie Detector

In the Lie Detector segment, the following statements were refuted:

• It is not true that President Sheinbaum encouraged demonstrations in the United States in response to the raids against migrants.

• It is not true that the Ministry of Foreign Relations does not support the migrant community or Mexicans detained in the demonstrations in Los Angeles.

• It is not true that Morena has called for demonstrations in front of the US embassy against immigration raids.

• It is not true that the IMSS-Bienestar hospitals in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, are not operating due to a lack of supplies or infrastructure failures.

• It is not true that Michelin and General Motors are planning to leave Mexico.