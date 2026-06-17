THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026

SUMMARY

Housing for Well-being: Housing Is Once Again a Right

In Puebla, the goal for the Housing for Well-being program has increased from 48,700 to 75,000 homes, with an investment of more than 44.63 billion pesos (US$2.60 billion) that will benefit 35,000 families and generate 260,000 direct and indirect jobs.

On June 17, the first homes will be delivered in Puebla, reflecting progress in the transformation policy that guarantees a decent home for Mexican families.

Healthcare for the People with Cutting-Edge Technology

The IMSS Bienestar program is advancing in the modernization of public healthcare with mammography machines equipped with artificial intelligence for the early detection of breast cancer and new smart operating rooms featuring high-precision technology.

In addition, the digitization of the drug supply chain and healthcare centers continues, to ensure more efficient, accessible, and high-quality care for the people of Mexico.

Energy Justice: Electricity for All

The Mexican government will carry out 45,182 electrification projects—more than double the number completed during the previous presidential administration—to achieve 99.99% coverage of the country’s households by 2028.

With an investment of 27 billion pesos (US$1,57 billion), the strategy prioritizes the most remote communities and those that have historically been overlooked, bringing energy and well-being to thousands of families.

Security: Less Violence, More Peace

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that intentional homicides have decreased by 39 cases per day compared to September 2024.

“Show me another country in the world that has reduced intentional homicides in half in 20 months,” she said.

Sheinbaum explained that these results are the fruit of the Fourth Transformation. This involves addressing the root causes of crime, community-based work, strengthening the National Guard, intelligence, and investigation. This has led to Mexico registering 27 homicides daily, the lowest figure in more than a decade.

Sovereignty, Respect, and Solidarity Among Peoples

The President reiterated that Mexico’s foreign policy is guided by the principles of non-intervention and national self-determination.

Regarding Cuba, she stated that “we will always seek national self-determination of peoples,” and expressed Mexico’s historic solidarity with the Cuban people.

Teachers: Dialogue and the Restoration of Rights

Sheinbaum recalled that Peña Nieto’s education reform was punitive toward teachers, while the Fourth Transformation restored their rights and guaranteed union democracy through free elections and secret balloting.

The President also reiterated that the dialogue will remain open and acknowledged that “teachers are the best this country has to offer.”

Sovereignty and People Power

Sheinbaum affirmed that when attempts are made to roll back the rights won by the people, societies organize to defend them.

“True democracy is government by the people,” she noted, emphasizing that in Mexico there is a solid relationship between the people and the government. “There is a bond of brother and sisterhood that will not be broken because we will not betray one another,” she said.