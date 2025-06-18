THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18, 2025

SUMMARY

Diplomacy at the G7: Mexico at the Center of International Dialogue

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that during her most recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, he apologized for being unable to hold the proposed bilateral meeting during the G7 Summit.

Sheinbaum described as “ignorant and absurd” the attempt by some opposition commentators and politicians to twist the facts by claiming Trump deliberately avoided meeting with the Mexican delegation. She said such narratives only aim to harm Mexico and the project her government represents, calling this stance clearly unpatriotic.

At the G7, Sheinbaum held what she characterized as “very good” meetings with the prime ministers of Canada, India, and Germany; the presidents of South Korea and Brazil; and representatives from the European Union. They agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and pursue new investment agreements.

In the summit’s plenary session, the President called for global peace and proposed that Mexico host a future “Economic Summit for Wellbeing,” involving the G7 nations, with a date to be later determined.

She noted that Mexico was warmly received by world leaders, who acknowledged its growing economic and political importance on the global stage. In her meeting with the World Bank, it was agreed that collaboration projects would be prioritized over loans.

Sheinbaum reported that they discussed future trade agreements, with Canadian business leaders expressing strong interest in investing in Mexico. She closed by thanking the Mexican community in Vancouver for its warm welcome, calling them “very loving.”

Meeting with Donald Trump Cancelled; Phone Call Confirms Open Dialogue and Agreement to Advance in Bilateral Issues

Donald Trump’s early departure from the G7 summit — which led to the cancellation of meetings with Japan, Australia, Ukraine, the European Commission, and Mexico — prompted a follow-up phone conversation between the U.S. President and Sheinbaum.

Trump apologized for not being able to meet in person due to the Middle East conflict and even suggested a possible stopover in Washington for talks. Both leaders agreed to work toward a General Agreement covering security, migration, and trade, and emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of Mexican nationals in the United States.

The 20-minute call was described by Sheinbaum as productive, and she reiterated her desire for a face-to-face meeting soon. During their discussion, the idea of a general agreement that would address issues such as security, migration, and trade was raised.

Hurricane Erick Warning

Laura Velázquez, head of the National Civil Protection Coordination, reported that as of 6 AM, Tropical Storm Erick had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, with the potential to intensify to Category 2. It is currently located 225 km south-southwest of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca, and 440 km southwest of Punta Maldonado, Guerrero.

Preventive measures announced:

Guerrero (Governor Evelyn Salgado): Classes suspended at all education levels on June 18 and 19. 582 fully equipped temporary shelters set up.

Oaxaca (Governor Salomón Jara): Deployment of local and federal authorities and support brigades. Suspension of classes in 43 municipalities in the Isthmus and Oaxaca Coastal regions.



President Sheinbaum confirmed that the DN-III-E and the Navy Plans have been activated to respond to potential emergencies.

Progress on the Isthmus Interoceanic Train

Vice Admiral Octavio Sánchez, director of the Interoceanic Corridor, reported on the Interoceanic Train project:

Connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans via a logistical platform in Tabasco, Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Veracruz.

Integration of the Interoceanic Railway, four ports, and 14 development hubs.

Over 1,200 km of railway lines for passenger and freight transport.

Since its launch, over 100,000 passengers and 500,000 tons of cargo have been transported.

INFONAVIT Housing Plan: Private Property Will Not Be Affected; legal solutions to be proposed for abandoned housing

President Sheinbaum clarified that the INFONAVIT proposal does not intend to infringe on private property, which is constitutionally protected.

She reported that around 800,000 homes were abandoned due to poor practices during the neoliberal period. A census is underway to regularize these properties — always legally and without forced evictions. The goal is to offer viable, rights-respecting housing solutions.

Lie Detector section

