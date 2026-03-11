THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2026

SUMMARY

Tamaulipas Leads Housing for Wellbeing with 54% Progress

Governor Américo Villarreal led the ceremony for the delivery of homes under the Housing for Wellbeing program, highlighting that the state ranks first in housing allocation, construction, and delivery. The goal is to deliver 84,000 homes, with 54% progress reported and an investment exceeding 50 billion pesos (US$2.85 billion) to expand access to housing in the state.

Sheinbaum Backs Electoral Reform and Awaits Congress Decision

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that she is satisfied with the electoral reform bill submitted to Congress, noting that it fulfills a commitment to the people. She emphasized that the proposal focuses on reducing public funding to political parties and ensuring all legislators, including proportional representation candidates, are directly elected by voters.

Mexico and Digital Platforms Tackle Online Violence

The President signed an agreement with TikTok, YouTube, Google, and Meta to prevent, report, and remove violent online content, especially against women. The pact strengthens safety tools, awareness campaigns, and restrictions on abuse or material featuring sexual exploitation, particularly involving children and adolescents. Platform X (formerly Twitter) was invited but chose not to participate.

The measure addresses the scale of the problem. In Mexico, 18.9 million people have experienced cyberbullying, of whom 10.6 million are women.

Lie Detector

*It is not true that Iran financed López Obrador’s 2006 presidential campaign.

*It is not true that López Obrador was hospitalized in March 2026 for a heart condition.

*It is not true that FIFA canceled 40% of hotel bookings in Mexico City ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

*It is not true that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) closes bank accounts immediately and without prior notice.

*It is not true that the Penal Code reform makes «talking to a woman» a crime.