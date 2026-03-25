THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2026

SUMMARY

Democracy without privileges: substance vs. politicking

President Claudia Sheinbaum called for awaiting the vote on the «Plan B» Electoral Reform in the Senate, making it clear that the goal is to eradicate privileges and strengthen participatory democracy. She emphasized that, while the Fourth Transformation (4T) seeks to eliminate privileges, the opposition maintains a systematic rejection of such proposals.

Wellbeing becoming a right

In Sinaloa, the «Housing for Wellbeing» program expanded its goal to build and distribute over 56,000 homes, with an investment of 33.73 billion pesos (US$1.89 billion), benefiting more than 202,000 people. Through the Infonavit housing agency, there are 15,000 homes under construction, solidifying housing as a social right.

Popular support and government consolidation

Sheinbaum thanked the people for their trust, as she ranks first among presidents in Latin America with approval ratings around 70%. The President noted that this support is based on a stage of consolidation of the 4T, driven by infrastructure development, strengthening of Wellbeing programs, and progress in building and equipping hospitals, schools, high schools, and rural roads.

Protection for migrants: Active state role and dignified defense

The «My Consulate» consular network is being strengthened, with 24/7 assistance, processing over 6 million paperwork procedures. Following the detention of 177,192 Mexican migrants in the United States, 12,866 visits have been conducted, along with more than 20,000 legal consultations and assistance to over 152,000 Mexican nationals.

Following the death of 13 Mexican nationals in custody or during operations —incidents characterized as unacceptable— legal claims, lawsuits, and support are being provided, in addition to demanding investigations by U.S. authorities and respect for human rights.

Lie Detector

• It is not true that there was a fire inside the «Dos Bocas» refinery as a result of a terrorist attack.

• It is not true that under the «Plan B» electoral reform, President Sheinbaum «will be able to campaign in favor of Morena.»

• It is not true that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) suspended electrical service in the Cancun hotel zone due to the Banking Convention.

• A video showing mistreatment and deficiencies at an IMSS-Bienestar medical unit in Campeche is fake.

• It is not true that under the Valeria Law, “it is illegal to speak to a woman» and to establish any type of contact.

• It is not true that under the Valeria Law, «simply by looking at a woman, you will be sent to prison.»

• It is not true that under the «Valeria Law,» «involuntary brushing up against a woman» or «a misunderstanding» can automatically land you in prison.