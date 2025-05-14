THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025 14 de mayo, 202514 de mayo, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY Telecommunications Law ReformJosé Merino, head of the Digital Transformation Agency, explained that the Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law regulates the entire telecommunications ecosystem, which includes internet, telephone services, television, and radio. He reported that in Mexico 10.2 million people live in areas without 4G mobile coverage. Merino detailed the main points of the proposed reform:– Allocation of the spectrum for public use.– Authorization of the spectrum for commercial use (Federal Electricity Commission-CFE) on equal terms with private companies.– Mandatory social and highway coverage by telecommunications companies, in exchange for tax benefits.– Permission for community, social, and public operators to connect to the networks of large carriers at affordable rates.– Simplification and standardization of infrastructure paperwork procedures.– Elimination of Article 109, which contemplated the temporary blocking of digital platforms.– Modification of Article 120 to prohibit propaganda of foreign governments, except for those related to tourism, culture, or sports. In addition, it was reported that the functions of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) will be divided: economic competition issues in telecommunications and broadcasting will be transferred to the new Anti-Monopoly Commission, attached to the Ministry of Economy. Foreign Policy and Defense of SovereigntyPresident Claudia Sheinbaum recalled that, since 2018, with President López Obrador taking office, there was a change in efforts to curb the flow of drugs to the United States and reduce the violence inherited from the Felipe Calderón administration. She reiterated that Mexico is a free and independent country. Sheinbaum also welcomed unanimous position of the Senate –supported by all the political parties- that rejected the proposal of U.S. legislators to impose a 5% tax on remittances sent to Mexico. She pointed out that relations between brotherly peoples should be based on dialogue, mutual understanding, and building bridges, not walls or economic barriers. Sheinbaum demands U.S. explain granting asylum to Ovidio Guzmán’s relativesThe President asked the U.S. government to publicly explain why it allowed the entry of 17 relatives of Ovidio Guzmán, a member of the criminal group known as “Los Chapitos”. She pointed out that, despite maintaining a respectful relationship with President Trump and incoming ambassador Ronald Johnson, it is necessary to clarify if there are agreements with criminal groups, since Washington has previously maintained that “they do not negotiate with terrorists.” She stressed that this is a matter of consistency in the fight against organized crime and demanded transparency and coordination. Labor Reform and the 40-Hour WorkweekSheinbaum highlighted the advances on the labor front achieved by consensus, such as the increase in the minimum wage and the elimination of outsourcing. In relation to the initiative to establish a 40-hour workweek, she indicated that a gradual implementation is sought, benefiting both workers and employers. Tribute to Pepe MujicaSheinbaum paid tribute to former Uruguayan president José “Pepe” Mujica, highlighting his ability to express profound thoughts with simple words, always in favor of the poorest. She underscored his vision that happiness does not reside in accumulating material possessions and recalled that his austere life was an example that one does not work to obtain unlimited wealth, because in the end, you can’t take it with you. Lie Detector TestIn the “Lie Detector Test” section, the following fake news were refuted: – It is not true that the judicial election will lead to a dictatorship.– It is not true that the new telecommunications law will result in censorship in Mexico.– It is not true that the President is not fighting against organized crime.– It is not true that Mexico’s government has been negligent in response to the screwworm plague.– It is not true that Morena congressional deputies have proposed eliminating tax refunds. Navegación de entradas Anterior Israel intensificará ataques en Gaza, continuará la guerra: Netanyahu