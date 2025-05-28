THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 28, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress on Water Projects

Efraín Morales, director general of the National Water Commission (Conagua), reported that of its 17 strategic projects, two are already in operation:

– “Amor con amor se paga”, in the State of Mexico, where the installation of the Chalco pipeline was concluded.

– “Acapulco se transforma contigo”, in Guerrero, with work currently underway in nine projects.

The recovery of 700,000 cubic meters of water stored in illegal reservoirs within a property belonging to former Chihuahua Governor César Duarte was also reported. The use of wells without a concession was detected and they have already been closed.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that a criminal complaint will be filed with the Federal Attorney General’s Office for the illegal use of water and naming all those involved. She stressed that water is a national resource.

Ayotzinapa Case: New Investigations

The President reported that, through the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection and the Federal Attorney General’s Office, new lines of investigation are being explored in the Ayotzinapa case to continue with the clarification of the facts.

International Relations: G7

During a conference call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Sheinbaum received an official invitation to attend the G7 meeting, to be held in that country.

Dialogue with the CNTE

It was reported that the National Teachers Coordinating Committee (CNTE) agreed to engage in a dialogue this Wednesday at the Ministry of the Interior. It is expected that this meeting will allow progress to be made in the solution of the sit-in that the dissident teachers are maintaining in the center of Mexico City.

Healthy Life Program in Schools

Within the framework of the Healthy Life Program, the President announced that there is already a budget for the free delivery of eyeglasses to students.

In addition, actions are being promoted in schools to encourage healthy eating and combat childhood obesity.

Voter Participation and Judicial Election

Claudia Sheinbaum raised the question of “who is more undemocratic: those one who call for all of us to elect the Judiciary, or those who call on us not to vote?”. This was in reference to the media campaigns that seek to curtail voter participation in the June 1 Judicial Elections.

The President also stressed the importance of approving the reforms presented in Congress. Although she acknowledged having had differences with the head of the Morena caucus in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Monreal, she emphasized that they are currently working together for the transformation of Mexico.

Lie Detector: Judicial Election

In the Lie Detector segment, the following statements were refuted:

– ❌ It is false that the Judicial Elections represent the capturing of the Judicial Branch and its control by a political party.

– ❌ It is false that it is a farce with a previously decided outcome.

– ❌ It is false that the votes will not be counted by citizens.

– ❌ It is false that it will allow candidates linked to organized crime to win.

– ❌ It is false that it will eliminate the Judiciary’s independence and professionalism.