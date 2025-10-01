THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2025

SUMMARY

Inauguration of the IMSS-Bienestar Community Hospital in Maruata

Michoacán Governor Alfredo Ramírez reported that the inauguration of the IMSS-Bienestar Community Hospital in Maruata will take place on October 1. The new hospital will serve 50,000 inhabitants and involved an investment of 329 million pesos (US$17.95 million).

Atypical Rainfall in the Mexico City Metropolitan Area

Efraín Morales, head of the National Water Commission, noted that the atypical rainfall recorded on September 27 was the most intense in the past few decades, reaching up to 91 millimeters in some areas in the eastern part of Mexico City.

The governments of Mexico City and the State of Mexico deployed an operation involving 1,534 field personnel and 58 specialized teams to handle the emergency.

Damage Assessment and Preventive Work Projects

The Head of the Mexico City Government Clara Brugada reported that in September 2025, rainfall was 82% higher than the historical average for the month, at 246 millimeters compared to the usual 135. She noted that about 3,500 homes were affected, but thanks to the operations deployed, 90% of the water was removed in less than 24 hours.

In addition, Brugada announced that 100 million pesos (US$5.46 million) would be allocated in support for the affected families along with 50 hydraulic work projects, with an investment of 4.36 billion pesos (US$237 million) to prevent future flooding.

Support for Affected Families

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel announced that on October 1, the delivery of economic support to families affected by the flooding will begin. The first support will consist of 8,000 pesos (US$436) for clean-up activities.

The President on Misinformation and Climate Change

The President pointed out that in recent days “many vultures on social media” have been trying to blame Morena governments for everything. She showed images of flooding in different cities worldwide and explained that due to climate change, the intensity of natural phenomena has increased globally, not just in Mexico.

Water Reform

Ernestina Godoy, Legal Counsel to the presidency, explained that the reform to the General Water Law and the National Water Law aims to guarantee sustainable and fair use of water through inclusive and comprehensive public policies.

Its main pillars are:

National water strategy as a diagnostic tool.

Regulation of rainwater harvesting throughout the country.

Recognition of water not as a commodity but as a strategic national asset.

The President’s Proposal on Parliamentary Immunity

Sheinbaum announced that she will present her proposals to the Presidential Commission, including the elimination of parliamentary immunity for congressional deputies and senators.

Lie Detector: In this section, the following false reports were refuted:

It is not true that the President will eliminate the right of amparo (protective injunction).

It is not true that the amparo reform eliminates the possibility for investors and entrepreneurs to legally defend themselves.

Alerts about supposed explosive devices and knife attacks at the National Autonomous University of Mexico are false.

It is not true that the Mexican Government uses cash transfers to buy votes or mobilize the population.

It is not true that fuel smuggling is putting the Mexican Government in crisis.

It is not true that as of October 1, a government permit will be required to use one’s own money.