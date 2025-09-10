THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

SUMMARY

2026 Economic Package: record social investment, stability, and Pemex rescue

Minister of Finance Edgar Amador Zamora explained that the 2026 Economic Package contemplates record high social investment, as the allocation for Wellbeing Programs reach 987 billion pesos (US$52.98 billion), slightly more than 2.5% of GDP.

🔹Economic and fiscal outlook

• A strong and stable Mexican economy with sustained growth amid a complex global environment.

• Unemployment at record low levels and real wages increasing.

• Inflation decreasing and a strengthened peso.

• Gradual deficit reduction and fiscal stability recognized by international rating agencies.

• Revenues will increase through customs duties, and tax evasion will be fought with more controls over invoice fraud.

• “We are not increasing VAT as Calderón (did), nor increasing income tax; the 500 billion pesos (US$26.84 billion) projected to be collected are linked to eradicating corruption, mainly in customs, tax evasion, and invoice fraud,” the President explained.

🔹Main spending items

• Wellbeing: 987 billion pesos (US$52.98 billion) and all programs are guaranteed with increases above inflation and a greater number of beneficiaries.

• Investment: 1.3 trillion pesos (US$69.70 billion) — (includes 105 billion pesos (US$5.64 billion) for new trains).

• Education: 1.1 trillion pesos (US$53.81 billion) — (with new financial scholarship/stipends starting from primary school).

• Healthcare: 966 billion pesos (US$51.86 billion)—(mainly in IMSS Bienestar).

• Housing: 399 billion pesos (US$21.42 billion).

• Security: 201 billion pesos (US$10.79 billion) – (allocated to the National Guard).

• The salaries of high government officials, including the President’s, will not increase.

🔹Pemex rescue

• Pemex’s debt increased 130% from 2007–2018, while gasoline and diesel production fell.

• In 2026, the company will receive special budgetary support; in 2027 it is expected to operate without additional assistance.

President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that Pemex “cannot pay its debt alone because of the damn corrupt debt from Calderón and Peña; we want to rescue the company because it is the property of the Mexican people.”

Strategic decisions

Strengthening Plan Mexico: increasing tariffs on countries without trade agreements to protect national production and reduce imports.

Taxes to encourage healthy habits: soft drinks will increase by one peso; “hopefully people will stop consuming at least one less can per month,” said the President.

On Calderón’s declarations: “illegitimate and sell-out former president”

Sheinbaum characterized Felipe Calderón’s statements at Georgetown University as outrageous and selling-out the country, when he claimed that the judicial reform occurred “under the nose of the United States” and suggested ambassadorial intervention. She recalled Calderón was an “illegitimate president” and accused him of selling out the homeland, comparing his remarks to historical episodes of foreign interference in Mexico.

Anaya’s budget criticisms: pure politicking

The President responded to Ricardo Anaya after he questioned the Economic Package, demanding that the PAN senator explain why he left the country for six years and returned only when he had parliamentary immunity. She emphasized that the proposed budget is responsible, humanistic, and people-centered, and that the only factor that would limit its consolidation is the “damn corrupt debt from Peña and Calderón.”

Respect for the Armed Forces and victims

The President expressed admiration for the Army and Navy, calling their efforts an act of patriotism and generosity. She added that the Security Cabinet will provide information and, out of respect for the victims, she will not answer intrusive questions.

Presidential Tour of Mexico

Friday: Puebla, Tlaxcala, and Hidalgo.

Saturday: San Luis Potosí and Querétaro.

Sunday: Michoacán and the State of Mexico.