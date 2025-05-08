VIDEO — MEXICO’S NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY

SUMMARY – SECURITY ISSUES

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

THURSDAY, MAY 8, 2025

PRESIDENT CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM REPORTED THAT BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 2024 AND APRIL 2025 THERE WERE 21 FEWER INTENTIONAL HOMICIDES PER DAY, A 25 PERCENT REDUCTION.

📄 Presentation: https://we.tl/t-6YUmDyCkG3

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo highlighted that thanks to the coordination that exists in the country, as well as the implementation of the National Security Strategy, from September 2024 to April 2025 there has been an approximately 25 percent reduction in the average number of intentional homicides. This translates into 21 fewer homicides daily.

Seven months into the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum, the 25 percent reduction is reflected in the numbers: in September 2024, 86.9 homicides were registered and in April 2025 65.3.

April 2025 has been the month of April with the lowest average number of intentional homicides in eight years.

In addition, the daily average number of intentional homicides between April 2020 and April 2025 has registered a 33.3 percent reduction.

“It is a coordination effort of the entire country. It is clearly the result of the Security Strategy, in other words, attention to the root causes; reinforcement of the National Guard; strengthening of intelligence and investigative work; and coordination in all areas. But who performs the tasks on a daily basis? Of course, the municipal and state police, but in terms of federal forces, it is the National Guard, the soldiers, the marines, who are also deployed throughout the country, who are willing to give their lives to defend the lives of other Mexicans. And, of course, there is the work of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, coordinating the intelligence and investigative tasks and of the Federal Attorney General’s Office and state prosecutors’ offices. In other words, we are seeing 21 homicides per day less. This is an extraordinary result and we must be very grateful for the work done on a daily basis by the Mexican Armed Forces,” President Sheinbaum said.

The head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, Marcela Figueroa Franco, reported that 52.1 percent of intentional homicides are concentrated in seven states: Guanajuato (14.4%); Baja California (7.0%); State of Mexico (6.9%); Chihuahua (6.7%); Sinaloa (5.9%); Jalisco (5.6%) and Guerrero (5.6%). Of these states:

-In Guanajuato, from September 2024 to February 2025 the state experienced an upward trend of almost 35 percent with a maximum average of 12.7 homicides per day. However, during March a downward trend was posted thanks to the actions of the Security Cabinet. As a result, in April an average of 6.5 homicides was registered, a 48.9 percent decline in the last two months, which translates into six fewer homicides per day.

-In Baja California, between September 2024 and April 2025, homicides decreased 45.8 percent.

-In the State of Mexico, between September 2024 and April 2025, homicides decreased 30.7 percent.

-In Chihuahua, between September 2024 and April 2025, homicides decreased 26.5 percent.

High-impact crimes calculated on a monthly basis decreased 19.25 percent between October 2024 and April 2025. In annual terms, between 2018 and 2025 they decreased 42.8 percent.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that from October 1, 2024 to May 6, 2025, more than 20,000 suspects were arrested for high impact crimes and 154 tons of drugs and more than 10,000 firearms were seized.

In 19 of the country’s states, the Army and the Navy have destroyed 896 clandestine drug labs and storage facilities for methamphetamines inputs, with the seizure of more than one million liters and more than 200 tons of chemical substances. This represents an economic impact on organized crime of hundreds of millions of pesos.

As part of Operation Northern Border, from February 5 to May 8, 2025, more than 3,000 suspects have been arrested. In addition, 2,627 firearms have been seized, of which more than 75 percent come from the United States. More than 416,295 rounds of ammunition and over 13,000 magazines have also been impounded, along with slightly more than 30 tons of drugs, including 163 kilos of fentanyl and almost 1.14 million fentanyl pills.

