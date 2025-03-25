TMARCH 25, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA- Sheinbaum

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that with the integration of various databases of the federal and state governments and National Population Registry

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE Tuesday, March 25, 2025 SUMMARY

Security Report

Marcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, reported that, as of March 24, 2025, the annual daily average number of intentional homicide victims decreased by 27 % compared to January 2018.

In addition, the monthly daily average of victims of intentional homicide declined by 22.4 % compared to January 2024, a reduction of 19 homicides per day.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch presented the security report corresponding to the period from October 1, 2024 to March 23, 2025.

During this time, 15,887 suspects have been arrested for high impact crimes and 1,347 kg of fentanyl and more than 2 million fentanyl pills have been seized. In addition, 8,222 firearms have been confiscated and 67 accounts on digital platforms used for drug cartel recruiting have been eliminated.

Harfuch noted that increased presence of security forces in Guanajuato has yielded positive results, since, in one month, intentional homicides declined 28 %.

Results of the Peace Campaign

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported on the progress of the Peace Campaign.

To date, 527,393 services have been provided in 81,171 house-to-house visits by public servants.

Within the framework of the «Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace» program, 782 handguns and 268 rifles have been turned in by their owners.

Creation of a National Database

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that with the integration of various databases of the federal and state governments, a single database will be created in the National Population Registry.

This measure will improve the search for and location of missing persons. In addition, a single platform will be developed with information from the prosecutors’ offices on persons reported missing or unaccounted for.

The return of passenger trains: development and truth in the face of misinformation

The President responded to criticism concerning the recovery of rail transportation, highlighting its importance for regional development and transportation efficiency.

She pointed out that the elimination of train service in Mexico slowed the growth of many regions and that those who oppose it are upset because people no longer believe in them.

Sheinbaum also urged the alternative media not to be distracted by attacks such as those launched by Raymundo Riva Palacio and reaffirmed that her administration will continue to tell the truth. The railroad plan contemplates more than 3,000 kilometers of new routes.

Rancho Izaguirre case

In the past there were two terms that were very often used: montages and pacts of silence. «We are characterized by truth and justice, that is the difference. In this case – Rancho Izaguirre – nothing is political,» Sheinbaum said.

Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero said the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office must hand over all the information on the case.

It was reported that federal forces have entered the ranch to take possession of the property and that constant communication will be maintained regarding any new developments.

Sheinbaum emphasized that previously in such cases the truth was not known and now the commitment is to clarify the facts without hiding information.

Meeting with U.S. Authorities

The President confirmed that on March 28 she will meet with Kristi Noem, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. During the meeting, follow-up will be provided to the agreements reached on security questions.

