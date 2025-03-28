MARCH 28, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum highlights: She also noted the collaboration between the IMSS and the Ministry of National Defense for the construction of seven new hospitals

SUMMARY

Advances in Hospital Infrastructure

Zoé Robledo, head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported that 14 IMSS hospitals have been inaugurated since 2019 and that nine more will be completed by 2025.

She also noted the collaboration between the IMSS and the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), established since 2020, for the construction of new medical units.

As part of this effort, an agreement was signed between the IMSS and SEDENA for the construction of seven new hospitals that will benefit 2.9 million people.

During their construction, between 70,000 and 100,000 direct jobs will be generated, as well as close to 200,000 indirect jobs.

Espejito, espejito ¿quien es el más popular?



Sheinbaum. pic.twitter.com/dnb4hk46PU — Mario Rogel Cavaradossi (@MarioRogel_SV) March 27, 2025

The hospitals to be built are:

– Santa Catarina Hospital, Nuevo León

– San Luis Río Colorado Hospital, Sonora

– Yecapixtla Hospital, Morelos

– Saltillo Hospital, Coahuila

– Los Cabos Hospital, Baja California Sur

– Culiacán Hospital, Sinaloa

– Guadalupe Hospital, Zacatecas

Sports Events for Peace: Sheinbaum

Rommel Pacheco, head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), announced that the Race for Peace will be held March 30, starting at the Monument to the Revolution and will be replicated in several Mexican states.

Miguel Torruco, National Director of Sports Promotion and Wellbeing, reported that on April 6, within the framework of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace established by the UN, the National Boxing Class will be held simultaneously throughout the country.

Sheinbaum lanza tres años de acciones para limpieza del río Atoyac



Rehabilitar y modernizar plantas de tratamiento. Reforestar cauce del río. Construir Parque lineal. Verificación a fábricas para poner orden: Sheinbaum #RegeneracionMxhttps://t.co/LvzWwEVnVG — RegeneraciónMx (@RegeneracionMx) March 28, 2025

Approximately one million people are expected to participate.

One of the main goals of this event is to promote physical activity and address social causes. Boxer Julio César Chávez thanked President Claudia Sheinbaum for her commitment to the fight against addictions.

The President explained that the National Boxing Class seeks to provide young people with spaces for integration through sports and contribute to peace building.

Bilateral Relations with the United States

The President reported that she will hold a meeting today with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, in which they will address issues of security policy and strategy, as well as the work of coordination and collaboration between the two countries within the framework of respect for national sovereignty.

Construimos más hospitales para fortalecer el sistema de salud en beneficio del pueblo de México. https://t.co/sB9108vOWb — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) March 28, 2025

Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico is the country with the greatest integration with the U.S. automotive industry. In 2024, close to 2.5 million vehicles were exported from Mexico to the United States.

She stressed that any tariffs would affect this integration and harm both economies. In this regard, the Mexican government is working to strengthen the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA) to improve competitiveness in relation to other regions of the world.

Promoting the vote among Mexicans abroad

An initiative was announced to simplify the process for Mexicans living abroad to obtain a voter registration card and facilitate their participation in the country’s elections.

En la relación con Estados Unidos, y frente al comunicado de ayer sobre aranceles a la industria automotriz que entrarán en vigor el 3 de abril, seguimos en diálogo bilateral. Nuestra posición siempre será defender el interés del pueblo y de la nación.https://t.co/Bld4nNtVq2 pic.twitter.com/23PlToV6Fb — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) March 27, 2025

