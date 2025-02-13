MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN – NO. 213 – FEBRUARY 12, 2025

Contents: US Principle #1: White Makes Right – By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: For the Good of All, But Migrants Come First — Interview with Alejandro Robles Gómez, former member of the Mexican congress. Robles is currently the head of the Department for Mexicans Abroad in the Morena Executive National Committee.

Reflections: Governing From the Left — By Nancy Ortiz Ochoa, columnist for the Sentido Común online magazine.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/213