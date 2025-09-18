MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 241 — SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 241– September 17, 2025

Contents: Super Men and Ordinary Mortals — Por Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: A US Super Export: Superman Movies! – Interview with Einnar Gaviño, writer, filmmaker, and illustrator.

Reflections: 582 Million Pesos Invested in City Workers — from the September 9, 2025 edition of Los Reporteros.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/241