MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN
No. 241– September 17, 2025
Contents: Super Men and Ordinary Mortals — Por Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: A US Super Export: Superman Movies! – Interview with Einnar Gaviño, writer, filmmaker, and illustrator.
Reflections: 582 Million Pesos Invested in City Workers — from the September 9, 2025 edition of Los Reporteros.
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.