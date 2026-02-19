MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 262 — FEBRUARY 18, 2026

Contents: Are US Guns Fueling the Drug Trade? — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Trump’s National (In)security Strategy — Interview with Patricia Escamilla-Hamm, national security expert and currently independent consultant, political analyst, and contributor to the Small Wars Journal-El Centro.

Reflections: How to Debunk Anti-Immigrant Myths at Work

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/262

