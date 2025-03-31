MONDAY, MARCH 31, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum reports were presented on advances in increasing retirement benefits and pensions for State Workers and Mexican Social Security

Who’s Who in Prices – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that, as of March 27, 80.4% of the country’s gas stations sell regular gasoline below 24.00 pesos (US$1.18) per liter.

Pension Fund for Wellbeing

Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), explained that in 2024 the Pension Fund for Welfare was created with the purpose of supplementing the pensions of retirees whose savings in the Afores pension fund managers are insufficient, allowing them to access monthly payments of only between 3,000 and 4,000 pesos (US$147 to US$196).

Thanks to this fund, full-time teachers will be able to retire with a pension of approximately 16,000 pesos (US$785) per month.

It was also announced that the minimum retirement age will be frozen at:

– 58 years for men.

– 56 years for women.

This measure will apply to those who continue in the solidarity schema established in transitory article 10 of the ISSSTE Law.

FOVISSSTE support

It was reported that with the FOVISSSTE housing agency’s support program, 400,000 state employees will benefit, of whom are 240,000 are teachers.

Among the benefits granted, the following are the most important:

Reduction in interest rates.

Freezing of balances.

Application of reductions.

Debt forgiveness.

FOVISSSTE executive board member Jabnely Maldonado explained that these benefits will be applied automatically, with simplification of paperwork procedures, and retroactively as of January 1, 2025.

Signing of the Pension Fund Decree

Minister of Finance Edgar Amador explained that the Pension Fund for Wellbeing will allow workers to receive a financial supplement so that their pension reaches an amount equivalent to their last salary, as long as it does not exceed that of the average pension in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which in 2025 is 17,364 pesos (US$852) per month.

President Claudia Sheinbaum signed the decree that formalizes the operation of the Pension Fund for Wellbeing.

Government Approval and Judiciary Elections.

The President Sheinbaum thanked the people of Mexico for their support, after a recent poll showed her with an 82 % approval rating. She noted that there is tremendous political awareness, with an informed, participative, and empowered population.

Sheinbaum stressed that the population is aware that the June 1 judiciary elections will be held. She also mentioned the resolution of the National Electoral Institute (INE), which prohibits the government from informing voters on this electoral process, although she indicated that she has not yet been formally notified.

Sheinbaum criticizes “commentocrats” and prepares plan in response to Trump’s tariffs

President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected accounts holding her administration at fault for the tariffs to be announced by Donald Trump on April 2, even though 90% of “commentocrats” are trying to hold her responsible. She pointed out that this is a decision of the U.S. president and questioned the narrative that seeks to blame Mexico.

“What are we doing? We are seeking the best conditions for our people and for the nation,” she said. In addition, Sheinbaum announced that her administration will present a plan to address the situation and protect the country’s economy.

Security and Agreement with the United States

The President reported that during her meeting with the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, an agreement signed in 2022 with then President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to share customs information was renewed.

Sheinbaum reaffirmed the commitment for collaboration and coordination between the two countries on security matters.

