SOBERANIA 53: WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE — TRUMP TARIFFS, MEXICO UNSCATHED

Trump’s tariff plan turned out worse than everyone expected but somehow Mexico has come out unscathed. While close friends and allies of Trump were hit with devastating tariffs, Mexico was spared thanks to President Claudia Sheinbaum’s negotiating and now the country is poised to take advantage of its comparative advantage in the refashioned world of global commerce. However that’s not her whole plan, in the last episode Kurt and José Luis go through how the Mexican government intends to double down on the post-neoliberal “Plan Mexico” to further develop the country’s food and energy sovereignty, while also making major public investments and continuing social spending. Plus a conversation on Sheinbaum’s special connection to Michoacán, Mexico’s justice plan for the Purepecha people and how it can serve as an example of reparations for Indigenous people.

SOBERANÍA 53: WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE