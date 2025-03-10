SPEECH BY MEXICAN PRESIDENT CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM AT THE MEXICO RALLY, SUNDAY, MARCH 9, 2025

Mexico City, March 9, 2025

Dear friends:

Representatives of the Legislative Branch; governors, head of the Mexico City government; municipal, state, and federal government public servants; representatives of indigenous and Afro-descendant communities; peasant farmers; workers; businesspersons; dear migrant sisters and brothers.

Friends, all.

We are gathered once again in this beautiful square, the political heart Mexico. I made a commitment to you that there would never be a separation between the people and the government. I said that we are one, that we are a government of the people, by the people and for the people, that whenever we had to report or face any adversity, we would be in it together. And I do not renege on my commitments. Here we are together, people and government, and we will never, never separate ourselves from one another, that is our reasoning and our strength.

Besides, we come from this great movement of the people, we were forged in the public square and here we are with you, in the public square, in this radiant Zócalo.

On this occasion, and due to the strength of the people of Mexico, we gather here to congratulate ourselves, because in the relationship with the United States, with its government, dialogue and respect prevailed, and the tariffs that were being applied to products that we export to the neighboring country were lifted. This, I repeat, is an achievement of all of us.

As you well know, this assembly was called in case we did not reach an agreement, with the objective of announcing a strategy and actions that we had prepared months in advance. Fortunately, dialogue and, above all, respect between our nations, has prevailed.

We have always said, with conviction, that Mexico is a great country with a dignified and courageous people. We are nations on an equal footing, we are not greater, but neither are we lesser. And we will always put respect for our beloved people and our blessed nation above all else.

It is important that we make a note to remember these past few weeks. A little over a month ago, the United States government had announced the unilateral application of tariffs, that is to say, taxes on Mexican exports. The argument they used was the movement of drugs from Mexico to the United States, in particular a very addictive drug that unfortunately has caused many deaths in their country: fentanyl.

On that first occasion, with dialogue and agreements, we achieved a month’s reprieve.

Once that month had passed, even though we had high-level dialogue with cabinet ministers from both countries, on March 4, tariffs were applied, that is, 25 percent taxes on exports from Mexico to the United States. At that time, I decided to convene this Assembly to inform you of what had occurred and, at the same time, to continue appealing for dialogue.

On Thursday, October 6, we had a call between the two presidents and we reached agreement on a new deadline of April 2.

Now I would like to tell you that we are optimistic, because for that date, April 2, the United States government has announced that it will impose reciprocal tariffs on all the countries of the world.

Therefore, we must always be grateful for the willingness of the President of the United States to dialogue with Mexico. It is likely that there are some people who are not interested in a good relationship between our peoples and governments, but I am sure that, with information and respectful dialogue, we can always achieve a relationship of respect. So far it has been like that.

We are neighbors, we have the responsibility to collaborate and coordinate, but we must be clear, as Vicente Guerrero said, “The homeland comes first!”

Or as President Benito Juárez, said, “Among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace.”

We are not extremists, but we are very clear that there are principles that cannot be renounced. We cannot give up our sovereignty, nor can our people be affected by decisions made by foreign governments or hegemonic blocks; in such a case, we will always act immediately.

As I mentioned, we have a plan and a strategy. We were able to resist the terrible and painful tragedy of the pandemic, which, in addition to much suffering, seriously affected the economy. And we came out ahead, because we have an extraordinary people. This is even more the case now that we are stronger economically, socially, and politically. And do you know why I think so? Mainly for one reason: We have the immense majority of the Mexican people with us.

When a journalist recently asked me during the morning presidential press conference, the “mañanera”: “Aren’t you afraid,” I said: “No, because there is a whole people behind us, because there is no separation between the people and the government. We will always be together and together we will always move forward with courage, with a cool head, and with much love for the people of Mexico.

With will and tenacity, we must always keep dialogue open as the option. So far, it has yielded results and I think it will continue to do so. However, we must be attentive and informed in case it is necessary to convene an assembly again in this public square. Do you agree?

PUBLIC: Yes!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Mexico and the United States share a border of 3,180 kilometers, our peoples contribute culturally on both sides of the border, we cooperate commercially, economically, in friendship, and we have families on both sides of the border. The common history of our countries is marked by numerous episodes of hostility, but also by numerous episodes of cooperation and understanding.

We do not forget the invasions of 1846 and 1914, and the “zarpazo”, the land grab, when they ripped away half of our territory in 1847. But today I want to highlight the good examples of respect for our sovereignty and of collaboration and support. For example, when Benito Juarez received invaluable help from Abraham Lincoln in his fight against the French invasion. In fact, the United States never recognized Maximilian’s second empire.

Then there was the crucial moment of refusing to recognize the usurper Victoriano Huerta, in 1913.

And there was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s respect for General Lázaro Cárdenas.

Mexico fought alongside the United States in World War II, not only with the airmen of Air Force Squadron 201, but also by sending workers, known as “braceros”, to the neighboring country, who contributed to guaranteeing the production of food and raw materials.

In the middle of the last century, technology and capital goods from the United States were key to Mexico’s industrialization in so-called “stabilizing development”. Since then, companies from our neighboring country found an attractive investment opportunity and almost all major corporations established subsidiaries in Mexico. General Motors, Ford, and other companies have been in our country for more than 80 years.

In 1993, both countries, plus Canada, signed the North American Free Trade Agreement, thus forming one of the world’s main economic blocs. A new, better and fairer treaty was signed during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration and President Trump’s first term in office.

Greetings to President López Obrador from here to Palenque!

I want to highlight here the good relationship of respect and collaboration that emerged at the time between the two presidents. Therefore, I am convinced that the relationship between Mexico and the United States must be good, respectful, and that dialogue will always prevail. Our vision is Mexican Humanism and brother and sisterhood among peoples and nations.

Today I would like to take this opportunity from here, from the political center of our Republic, to tell the American people that we do not and will not have any intention of harming them and that we are determined to collaborate with them in all areas, especially in view of their concern about the serious problem of synthetic drug consumption.

For humanitarian reasons, Mexico will continue to cooperate to prevent fentanyl from reaching young Americans and to support their families. Furthermore, as I have said, not only do we not want this drug to reach young people in the United States, but we do not want it to reach any part of the world or young Mexicans.

In this regard, I would like to inform you, as I did a few days ago, that according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, between October 2024 and January 2025, the cross border movement of fentanyl from Mexico to the United States decreased by 50 percent, and from January to February 2025 by an additional 41 percent. This is thanks to the seizures carried out by the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection and the Armed Forces in Mexico, to whom we owe a huge round of applause.

Now, it is essential, with great respect, to emphasize that drug consumption must be addressed in terms of addiction with prevention and care. Supporting young people with education, sports, values, family ties, and educational and informative campaigns. For this reason, we are grateful that President Trump has recognized the campaign we are carrying out in Mexico and has taken it to the United States. It is not only a security issue, but above all a matter of well-being, love, and values.

I would also like to inform you that, in the same way that we cooperate in this area, we have continually proposed to the U.S. government that it must take measures so that high-powered weapons stop entering our country.

The strategy to prevent the trafficking of drugs to the United States is part of the strategy we have proposed to achieve peace and security in our country:

Attention to the causes. We do not want any young person to have as their life’s goal to be being close to any criminal group; this only means an expectation of death. To young Mexicans: education, culture, sports, hugs, and love. A larger and better National Guard. We are strengthening and expanding this great institution, established by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which today is being led by the Ministry of National Defense. Intelligence and investigation. To this end, we are strengthening all the corresponding institutions. Coordination, coordination between the Security Cabinet and the Federal Attorney General’s Office. We appreciate the presence of the attorney general and all the support he has given to reverse the situation of insecurity in different parts of our country.

Coordination with the states, with each governor, coordination led by the Federal Security Cabinet; and coordination and support, above all, with the people of Mexico.

That is the strategy.

Between October 2024 and February 2025, I will give you an advance preview of the information we were going to provide this past Tuesday in the “Mañanera”: We have reduced intentional homicides throughout the country by almost 15 percent.

And we have not forgotten our essence: Peace and security are the fruit of justice.

Likewise, Mexico has developed a strategy to address the migratory phenomenon, without violating human rights, starting with the right to life. But also in this case, we insist that the most humane way to address this phenomenon is to promote development to prevent people from migrating out of necessity.

Look, fewer and fewer Mexicans are migrating to the United States and that is because the economic situation in the country is increasingly improving. We should recall that President Lopez Obrador reduced the number of Mexicans living in poverty by more than 9 million, and we continue to apply the same humanist maxim: “For the good of all…”

PUBLIC: “The poor come first”.

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: We will never forget that one of the consequences of the imposition of the neoliberal model in our country was the massive expulsion of people from their places of origin, the loss of jobs in industry that was deliberately dismantled in Mexico, and which caused the largest migratory flow of economic refugees in our history.

Millions of our countrymen and countrywomen crossed the Rio Grande in search of employment. They experienced discrimination, persecution, although it must also be said, they received solidarity from many Americans. It must also be said that if they found jobs there, it was because they were needed.

Thus, there are about 38 million Mexicans living in the United States -listen to this- of whom two thirds were born in the United States and the other third, born in Mexico. Most of the latter have residency papers because they have been on the other side of the border for many years.

They, our paisanas and paisanos, contribute to Mexico’s economy by supporting their families, with 64 billion dollars in remittances in 2024. Mexicans are a solidarity-minded people with solidarity-minded families, we never forget our families, our Mexico, no matter how far away we are. But it is important to note that 80 percent of what they earn contributes in a major way to the economy of the United States.

Our fellow countrymen and countrywomen there produce in the fields, in services, in factories, in science, in culture, in all areas of the productive life of the United States. From here we send an affectionate and fraternal embrace to all our sisters and brothers who live on the other side of the border, heroes and heroines of the homeland!

Now, look at these numbers: nearly 23 million Americans visit Mexico every year, and it is estimated that more than one million Americans live here in our country. So we are destined to have a good relationship of friendship and cooperation.

We must also emphasize that the economies of Mexico and the United States are very integrated and that any change will produce imbalances in both countries. At the same time, we are at the best moment to make our region the most important in the world and thus compete with other regions.

The vast majority of companies that export goods to our northern neighbor are American-owned, and a recent study explains that U.S. companies which invest in Mexico become more productive. This means that for every 131 jobs they generate in our country, 333 jobs are created in the United States.

So it is necessary to strengthen our economic relationship while respecting our sovereignty, instead of confronting each other. As I have mentioned on several occasions: we do not compete, we complement each other, thereby strengthening our economies and the well-being of our peoples.

Since the signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, it was considered that this was the only option to successfully face the competition posed by the economic and commercial progress of Asian countries. Our proposal has even been that we should not only integrate North America, but also promote the economic and commercial integration of the entire hemisphere, making us the most powerful region in the world without exception, with prosperity and with respect for the freedom, independence, and sovereignty of all peoples and nations.

Today I would like to thank the businessmen and businesswomen who, with a sense of patriotism and social responsibility, have been supporting us in these crucial moments.

In any case, what is most important is to recognize the unity and courage of the people of Mexico; in any case, Mexico must continue to strengthen its economy based on Mexican Humanism. The one that emerges from below, the one made possible by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It was amply demonstrated that nourishing the economy from above generates poverty and inequality. On the other hand, when it is nourished from below, Mexico flourishes.

We will continue to work with four maxims:

The first: “For the good of all….

PUBLIC: “The poor come first”.

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: The second: There can be no rich government…

PUBLIC: “With a poor people”.

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: The third: Healthy food, education, healthcare, housing, fair wages, are rights of the people of Mexico, they are not commodities or privileges.

And fourth: “With the people, everything; without the people?

PUBLIC: “Nothing”.

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: With that in mind, we must continue based on the following strategy:

Strengthening the domestic market. That means continuing to increase the minimum wage and the well-being of our people. Expanding self-sufficiency in basic foodstuffs and energy. To produce in Mexico what we consume in Mexico, that’s the main thing. Promoting public investment to boost job creation. This month and next month, the construction of train lines has begun from Mexico City to Nuevo Laredo and Mexico City to Nogales. We are committed to building highways and providing water, social benefits, and a million homes for the people of Mexico. Promoting national production for the domestic market with Plan Mexico, and, Strengthening the basis of our project: the Well-being Programs: Pensions for Senior Citizens, scholarships, Support for People with Disabilities, the Sowing Life agricultural support program, Production for Well-Being, Free Fertilizers. And the three new programs: Support for all women from 60 to 64 years of age, financial assistance for all public school children, and the House by House Healthcare Program.

Now, we have to thank the congressional deputies and senators because most of the Well-Being Programs are now enshrined in the Constitution and are rights of the people of Mexico.

Today is an act of unity, but not for that reason, but because it is now in the Constitution, we must remember that on June 1st there will be elections! And that, for the first time in history, the people of Mexico will elect judges, magistrates, and Supreme Court justices.

My friends:

It has been demonstrated that love of country always beckons. We have shown that there are many pieces comprising the people of Mexico and that together we are more, we do more, and we go further. And here in the public square, in the heart of the Republic, we will always say with pride and love: Mexico is a free, independent, sovereign, and democratic country.

Our strength is the people, our motive is the well-being of the people, our mission is to serve the people and the homeland. Rest assured that your President, with courage and commitment, will never betray you and that I will always put my heart, mind, energy, and even my life on the line for our dear and beloved Mexico.

Long live the people of Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

